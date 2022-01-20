American Legion Post 302 Public Events

“NEW” January 21st, 2022 – Friday - 7:00-10:00 P.M. – Live Music performed by Notorious Jones Entertainment with Classical Rock Music - No Cover Charge! – Food – Drinks – Dancing & having a GREAT TIME! BY DEMAND! https://www.facebook.com/groups/657024961125913/. January 28th, 2022 –...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The American Legion Post 328 held a fundraiser to support two local teens injured in car crash on Saturday. Corbin and Russell Butts were critically injured in crash on January 8th. To show support, the American Legion Post 328 held a miniature horse race to raise money in support. There […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Legion Post 392 hosted the 13th annual Mark “Flash” Long Memorial Hotzee Run. This is a day for bikers to enjoy community, drinks, and games while raising money that will help local veterans. “The run is named after one of our fallen brothers Mark Long, he was actually […]
The Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #39, of Madison, supports community programs such as Children and Youth. Each year the members of the auxiliary donate school backpacks filled with school supplies. Again this year because of the unknown at the beginning of the school year, the unit reached out to the community. With the generosity of cash donations and school supplies from auxiliary members and community members, the Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39, of Madison, was able to donate over $1,000 worth of school supplies, backpacks, bottles of hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, water bottles, boxes of tissues, and masks to 7 schools in the Madison and Anson area!
Held the first full weekend in February, the winter weekend offers folks a chance to compete in the annual fishing derby on Friday afternoon, Feb. 4 followed by some card playing during the annual euchre tournament. Gather in the warmth of the Legion Hall for the tournament that begins at 7 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee, and you must be 18 years or older to play.
Longmont American Legion Post 32 will host a breakfast Sunday morning to raise money for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The event, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m., will offer chorizo burritos for $10 each, quarts of green chili for $10, and large stacks of French toast and pancakes for $7 each. Orange juice, milk and coffee will be provided. Bloody marys and mimosas may be purchased at the bar.
SUGARCREEK — American legion Post 494 has honored Randy Jacobs, owner of Direct Action Company (DAC) in Sugarcreek, with several patriotism awards. He flies a 20-foot by 30-foot American Flag at his business on the east side of Sugarcreek. Bob Rhode, 10th District commander, presented him with an American...
Nordonia High School hosted the annual Americanism and Government Test Program sponsored by The American Legion. This is a statewide, civics-based program administered locally by the American Legion Nordonia Hills Post 801 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 801. The test encourages students to learn about the country’s national, state...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – American Legion Post 179 has served local veterans since 1987, and now, members of Post 179 are asking for the community’s help in raising funds to finish renovations and have a place to call their own once again. “We wanted to be in a year ago,” Post 179 recruiter Steve Waters […]
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has begun taking registrations for the 2022 session. The event takes place on Sunday, June 5 through 11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Though the 2020 session was canceled due to the COVID pandemic, the 2022 session will commence its 84th year.
For the first time in more than 75 years, the Kingsbridge home of the William E. Irwin Jr. American Legion Post 774 has an owner that is not the American Legion post. The local chapter of war veterans sold its 3035 Corlear Ave., headquarters just before Christmas — becoming yet another neighborhood property acquisition of the holding company that owns the Western Beef supermarket chain. The sales price, according to city property records, was $1.75 million.
NEW PARIS — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, New Paris American Legion Post 360 held its annual giveaway for its Toys for Kids program. Sponsored by the American Legion Riders group, this year officials said the group helped 44 families and 118 children have a merrier Christmas by providing them with gifts and food baskets.
BERLIN – Thank-you cards line the wall beside the bar at American Legion Post 68, tokens of appreciation from those conscious of the fact the veterans who come to this place fought bravely to protect their freedom. But on the ceiling above are ugly water marks from the leaky...
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Kinsman American Legion Auxiliary are selling soup to raise money to make improvements to the building. The members sold out of soup at their take-out fundraiser on Thursday. They went through all 108 quarts of wedding, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, chicken noodle soup and chili.
It was Feb. 3, 1943. The Army transport ship, Dorchester, was just hit with an enemy torpedo and it was sinking, taking its 902 officers, soldiers, Navy armed guard, merchants and civilians with it. Four Army chaplains, Lt. George L. Fox, Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Lt. Clark V. Poling and...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freddy’s Steak Burgers and Frozen Custard’s is a sponsor of the Lubbock’s American Legion, post 575. The American Legion is a veterans service organization that helps veterans when needed.
Post 65 representative gives speeches on the Constitution and has a chance to win scholarship money. Wilsonville High School student and American Legion Post 65 representative Tyler Tadema is headed to a state oratorical competition with the opportunity to compete for college scholarships. Tadema is a participant in the American...
CELORON — The proceeds from a gun raffle held last month by the American Legion Herman Kent Post No. 777 was a little lighter than it should have been. In December, someone acting like they were a member of the American Legion post collected gun raffle money from one of the locations selling tickets and stole the proceeds meant to assist veterans.
MADISON – Five youth with outstanding delivery of their essays earned top place in the Oratorical Scholarship Program – A Constitutional Speech Contest, sponsored by local American Legion posts. The oratorical contest was held at Madison City Hall on Jan. 22 by sponsors American Legion Posts 229, 237...
The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 75th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session from June 12-18, 2022 at Bethel College. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid, no cost to participants.
