ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

American Legion Post 302 Public Events

reportertoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“NEW” January 21st, 2022 – Friday - 7:00-10:00 P.M. – Live Music performed by Notorious Jones Entertainment with Classical Rock Music - No Cover Charge! – Food – Drinks – Dancing & having a GREAT TIME! BY DEMAND! https://www.facebook.com/groups/657024961125913/. January 28th, 2022 –...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

American Legion hosts fundraiser in support of two local teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The American Legion Post 328 held a fundraiser to support two local teens injured in car crash on Saturday. Corbin and Russell Butts were critically injured in crash on January 8th. To show support, the American Legion Post 328 held a miniature horse race to raise money in support. There […]
townline.org

Madison American Legion Auxiliary busy helping in the community

The Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #39, of Madison, supports community programs such as Children and Youth. Each year the members of the auxiliary donate school backpacks filled with school supplies. Again this year because of the unknown at the beginning of the school year, the unit reached out to the community. With the generosity of cash donations and school supplies from auxiliary members and community members, the Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39, of Madison, was able to donate over $1,000 worth of school supplies, backpacks, bottles of hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, water bottles, boxes of tissues, and masks to 7 schools in the Madison and Anson area!
chelseaupdate.com

Mark Your Calendars: American Legion Winter Carnival Feb. 4-6

Held the first full weekend in February, the winter weekend offers folks a chance to compete in the annual fishing derby on Friday afternoon, Feb. 4 followed by some card playing during the annual euchre tournament. Gather in the warmth of the Legion Hall for the tournament that begins at 7 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee, and you must be 18 years or older to play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Live Music#The American Legion#Monthly Meat Raffle#Joe Cesar Entertainment#Jim Powers Entertainment#Rock County
coloradohometownweekly.com

Longmont American Legion Post 32 to host Marshall Fire fundraiser breakfast

Longmont American Legion Post 32 will host a breakfast Sunday morning to raise money for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The event, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m., will offer chorizo burritos for $10 each, quarts of green chili for $10, and large stacks of French toast and pancakes for $7 each. Orange juice, milk and coffee will be provided. Bloody marys and mimosas may be purchased at the bar.
The Times-Reporter

Business owner honored by Sugarcreek American Legion

SUGARCREEK — American legion Post 494 has honored Randy Jacobs, owner of Direct Action Company (DAC) in Sugarcreek, with several patriotism awards. He flies a 20-foot by 30-foot American Flag at his business on the east side of Sugarcreek. Bob Rhode, 10th District commander, presented him with an American...
Akron Beacon Journal

Winners announced in American Legion government test

Nordonia High School hosted the annual Americanism and Government Test Program sponsored by The American Legion. This is a statewide, civics-based program administered locally by the American Legion Nordonia Hills Post 801 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 801. The test encourages students to learn about the country’s national, state...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Ottawa Herald

Registration for American Legion Boys State 2022 session now open

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has begun taking registrations for the 2022 session. The event takes place on Sunday, June 5 through 11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Though the 2020 session was canceled due to the COVID pandemic, the 2022 session will commence its 84th year.
riverdalepress.com

American Legion building on Corlear sold to Western Beef subsidiary

For the first time in more than 75 years, the Kingsbridge home of the William E. Irwin Jr. American Legion Post 774 has an owner that is not the American Legion post. The local chapter of war veterans sold its 3035 Corlear Ave., headquarters just before Christmas — becoming yet another neighborhood property acquisition of the holding company that owns the Western Beef supermarket chain. The sales price, according to city property records, was $1.75 million.
Eaton Register Herald

New Paris American Legion brightens Christmas for families

NEW PARIS — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, New Paris American Legion Post 360 held its annual giveaway for its Toys for Kids program. Sponsored by the American Legion Riders group, this year officials said the group helped 44 families and 118 children have a merrier Christmas by providing them with gifts and food baskets.
NEW PARIS, OH
WYTV.com

Kinsman American Legion Auxiliary making building updates through soup fundraisers

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Kinsman American Legion Auxiliary are selling soup to raise money to make improvements to the building. The members sold out of soup at their take-out fundraiser on Thursday. They went through all 108 quarts of wedding, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, chicken noodle soup and chili.
Post-Journal

Money Used To Aid Local Veterans Stolen From American Legion

CELORON — The proceeds from a gun raffle held last month by the American Legion Herman Kent Post No. 777 was a little lighter than it should have been. In December, someone acting like they were a member of the American Legion post collected gun raffle money from one of the locations selling tickets and stole the proceeds meant to assist veterans.
themadisonrecord.com

Christine Johnson claims first place in American Legion oratorical contest

MADISON – Five youth with outstanding delivery of their essays earned top place in the Oratorical Scholarship Program – A Constitutional Speech Contest, sponsored by local American Legion posts. The oratorical contest was held at Madison City Hall on Jan. 22 by sponsors American Legion Posts 229, 237...
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston American Legion Auxiliary to sponsor two for 75th Annual Girls State

The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 75th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session from June 12-18, 2022 at Bethel College. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid, no cost to participants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy