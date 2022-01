Ensuring that an organization’s practices and identity are informed by, and reflective of, the diverse communities we serve is fundamental in creating a stronger and more impactful nonprofit sector. In this session we will review the core principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) that every nonprofit should be aware of and discuss tangible actions for starting, and continuing, this important work. Participants will also get the opportunity to hear from other local Clay nonprofit organizations about their unique experiences, challenges, and successes in moving their organizations towards greater inclusivity. This session is ideal for nonprofit leaders and board members who are seeking to develop a more comprehensive DEI strategy for their organizations.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO