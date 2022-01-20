ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia, Ukraine warm to Turkey helping ease tensions -Turkish sources

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) – Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tensions between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Turkey is also holding talks on hosting the next meeting of the...

AFP

Germany 'encouraging Putin' by refusing to supply weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday condemned Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion. In a separate development, Germany's naval chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach announced his resignation late Saturday, after Ukraine summoned the German ambassador to Ukraine, to protest remarks the vice-admiral had made on the crisis. Kyiv's foreign ministry stressed "the categorical unacceptability" of Schoenbach's comments, who had said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was "nonsense", and that Putin probably deserved respect. With tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY

Former lawmaker Murayev says Ukraine needs new leaders

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian former lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, who Britain named this weekend as a potential candidate chosen by the Kremlin to lead Ukraine after a military offensive, said in a Facebook post that the country needs new leaders. Murayev had earlier poured cold water on Britain’s assertion that...
News Break
The Independent

‘Very significant’ risk of Russia invading Ukraine – Dominic Raab

There is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab It comes as Britain accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the government in Russia’s neighbouring country.The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate to take over in Kyiv.Western allies have stepped up warnings that Russia will pay a heavy price if the estimated 100,000 troops massed on the border launch any kind of incursion into Ukraine.Asked if he thought...
