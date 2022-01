Published right alongside the new gameplay overview trailer and release date announcement for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Polygon has a report with both current and former employees saying that TT Games has suffered years of extensive crunch, ever since the start of the popular franchise in 2005. Change has come in recent years, but has been slow and not addressed some of the fundamental issues with long working hours at the studio.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO