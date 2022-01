As of now, there are no in app purchases in Chocobo GP’. I wouldn’t rule out them being added later on given the structure and how you earn coins to customize here. If you’d like to check it out, you can get Chocobo GP’ on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. I played it for a few minutes and it isn’t great right now. Hopefully it feels (and looks) better after an update or two. The Chocobo GP kart racer for Nintendo Switch will release on March 10th worldwide. Check out the official website for the Switch game here – https://square-enix-games.com/chocobo-gp/en-gb/ . Have you played the original Chocobo Racing and are you looking forward to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch in March?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO