Amid record growth, insurer expands executive team

Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, announced the expansion of their executive team, signaling the brand’s continued growth within the consumer electronics and home appliances categories, and commitment to further brand expansion within the U.S. Despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, last year Hisense was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America – specifically with screens in the 50-inches and above category. As the company continues to grow, it has become crucial to continue to build ongoing relationships with Hisense customers and develop offerings that align with consumer expectations and needs.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO