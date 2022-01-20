ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendelian randomization of genetically independent aging phenotypes identifies LPA and VCAM1 as biological targets for human aging

By Paul R. H. J. Timmers
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLength and quality of life are important to us all, yet identification of promising drug targets for human aging using genetics has had limited success. In the present study, we combine six European-ancestry genome-wide association studies of human aging traits-healthspan, father and mother lifespan, exceptional longevity, frailty index and self-rated health-in...

www.nature.com

