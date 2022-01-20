ReverseVision Announces Hiring of Mortgage Industry Veteran Steve Butler as Director of Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently announced the appointment of George Neal as chief product officer. In this role, Neal will oversee strategy and development for new and existing products across all Nomis industry verticals. With a renewed corporate focus on strategic alliances and partner development, Nomis has also promoted Prashant Balepur to senior vice president of corporate strategy and partnerships. In his new position, Balepur will focus on accelerating existing partnerships as well as evaluating new partnership potentials.

