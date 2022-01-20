ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ReverseVision Announces Hiring of Mortgage Industry Veteran Steve Butler as Director of Business Development

By Christopher Simmons
Cover picture for the articleLeading provider of reverse lending software continues expansion, bolsters sales team, Home Equity Conversion Mortgage. SAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it added long-time mortgage professional Steve Butler to the...

