PJ Tucker’s Upcoming Converse Pro Leather Hi “OUT THA MUD” Celebrates The Athlete’s Years Of Hard Work

By Michael Le
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndoubtedly one of the NBA’s biggest sneakerheads, PJ Tucker is soon to receive his very own Converse Pro Leather Hi. And before it sees a wider release at Converse.com and select retailers, the sneaker will be offered through a Miami pop-up and The Better Generation App. Dubbed “OUT...

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
The Air Jordan 6 Arrives In “Red Oreo” Later This June

Twists to beloved colorways are nothing new for Jordan Brand. What is, however, is the more frequent use of red, which has taken the helm of reimagined offerings such as the “Red Thunder.” Here, yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo,” is seeing the same treatment, albeit with additional tweaks to the color blocking.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility “Dark Smoke Grey”

Currently, it’s uncertain whether or not Travis Scott will be involved in the Nike Air Trainer 1‘s 35th anniversary celebration, but what’s been established is that the artist helped excite countless newcomers for the model’s milestone. In addition to original colorways, the 1987 classic is set...
Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
An Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” Retro Expected On July 2nd

Despite receiving a much more infrequent retro cycle than other silhouettes among Michael Jordan’s first 10 signature sneakers, the Air Jordan 7 has served as inspiration across other designs offered by NIKE, Inc. over the decades. As the model enters its 30th anniversary, however, it’s set to satisfy countless enthusiasts’ desire for a proper retro of some of its most iconic colorways, including 2006’s “Citrus” makeup.
Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997. Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style...
An A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 Retro SP is Coming This Year

According to reports, A Ma Maniére is now expected to continue its partnership with Jordan Brand for 2022. Expected to release later this year, the Atlanta retailer is now preparing an Air Jordan 2 Retro SP to release in a “Sail/Black/Burgundy Crush” colorway. Building on the tones...
Jordan Brand Set to Release “AfroBeats” Retro 7

This year, Jordan Brand will let off a run of Air Jordan 7’s to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the retro model. One of which will be a new colorway that is dubbed “Afrobeats.”. The new sneaker salutes the Afrobeats music genre that emerged from West Africa. According...
First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean”

Lately, both Nike and Jordan Brand have taken a vested interest in the 2000s, bringing back some of the decade’s most notable silhouettes and colorways. And soon, we’ll see the return of one of 2006’s most beloved: the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean.”. Before in-hand images...
This Jordan 6 Rings Channels The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”

In early 2020, the world tuned in to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docs-series, which brought newfound attention to Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. Models like the Air Jordan 13 were remembered for playing a pivotal role in #23’s final NBA championship run, with its “Playoffs” colorway recently landing on the Jordan 6 Rings, a hybrid design that combines every silhouette in which the Chicago Bulls-legend won a ring.
The Redesigned Nike Space Hippie 04 Dresses Up In “Triple White”

With the advent of “Next Nature,” Nike’s Space Hippie collection gradually faded into the background. And though colorways continued to surface in the time thereafter, none garnered the same response as the original four. In 2022, however, that may change as the brand is making notable design changes to the Space Hippie 04.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 5 Low “Arctic Pink” Globally

Further teased at the tail end of 2021, the Air Jordan 5 Low “Arctic Pink” unofficially kickstarts the brand’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. And if you were hoping to secure your gift in advance and happen to be in the EU, you’re in luck as the colorway is slated to land overseas first this week.
adidas Celebrates Four Basketball Teams With The Upcoming Forum Low “NBA Pack”

Upon 2022’s arrival, adidas was quick to get to work, unveiling no shortage of new offerings. The Forum Low, specifically, saw the largest influx of colorways, drawing from everything between Prada’s staples to types of bell peppers. Here, basketball serves as the shoe’s latest inspiration, as it derives colorways from four of the sport’s most beloved.
The Nike ZoomX StreakFly Running Shoe Is Designed For Shorter Distances

If you’re an avid runner, then models like the VaporFly NEXT% and AlphaFly Next% by Nike are likely on your radar. Designed for long-distance running, but suitable for daily training, those two silhouettes have held their own against the competition in the rather cutthroat and fast-paced running shoe industry. For the more casual runner looking to take their daily running workouts more seriously in 2022, the ZoomX StreakFly fulfills a very unique yet much-needed purpose as it is engineered specifically for shorter distances. And although a 5K and 10K is hardly an easy task for beginners, it’s often used as a benchmark for progress, so what better than a shoe designed for that purpose?
Nike Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of UNO With The Nike Zoom Freak 3 NRG

The iconic UNO card game recently commemorate its 50th Anniversary with the introduction of UNO All Wild, a controversial set of playable action cards that sent its fanbase into a frenzy. Simultaneously terrifying and thrilling, the new cards will undoubtedly elevate any game of UNO, testing life-long friendships as this contentious yet playful game has done so over the last half century.
The Nike Air Max 95 “Ironstone” Is Partly Constructed With Hemp

The Nike Air 95 is currently allowing some of its revolutionary kin to revel in the spotlight for their special anniversaries, but it continues to draw attention via compelling new colorways. Case in point?: An “Ironstone” and “Cave Stone”-colored pair created in part with natural hemp.
