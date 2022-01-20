PJ Tucker’s Upcoming Converse Pro Leather Hi “OUT THA MUD” Celebrates The Athlete’s Years Of Hard Work

If you’re an avid runner, then models like the VaporFly NEXT% and AlphaFly Next% by Nike are likely on your radar. Designed for long-distance running, but suitable for daily training, those two silhouettes have held their own against the competition in the rather cutthroat and fast-paced running shoe industry. For the more casual runner looking to take their daily running workouts more seriously in 2022, the ZoomX StreakFly fulfills a very unique yet much-needed purpose as it is engineered specifically for shorter distances. And although a 5K and 10K is hardly an easy task for beginners, it’s often used as a benchmark for progress, so what better than a shoe designed for that purpose?

