The cotton market unfolded a triple-digit retreat Thursday, as its overbought condition caused some traders to liquidate. Even positive outside markets, such as the recovering Dow Jones, as well as higher Soybeans and crude, could not dissuade traders from selling long positions. Of course, with the market posting a near 10% gain so early in the year, it’s generally thought correction of some degree would be healthy towards the longer-term trend.

