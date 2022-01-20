ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workers finish the job on 'racist' Teddy Roosevelt statue: Cut-up monument of 26th president is removed from outside NYC's Natural History Museum after 80 years

By Tommy Taylor For Dailymail.Com, Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt was officially removed early Thursday morning from outside of New York City's American Museum of Natural History after 80 years and now will be moved to a new library in North Dakota dedicated to the 26th president.

Around midnight, the remainder of the controversial monument - Roosevelt's horse, alongside a Native American and African man on either side - was taken away.

Throughout the week, workers were seen dismantling the statue piece by piece with the monument hidden by a yellow tarp. The only piece that remained Thursday was the concrete pedestal, surrounded by scaffolding, where the statue once stood.

The 'Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt' was commissioned by the Board of Trustees of the New York State Roosevelt Memorial in 1925 and then unveiled to the public in 1940 in front of the Museum.

A vote in June 2021 by the New York City Public Design Commission deemed it a representation of colonialism and racism, the museum said on its website. Its new home will be the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, where it will remain on long-term loan. The duration of the loan is unclear.

The museum on its website also said it was proud of its long association with the Roosevelt family, adding: 'At the same time, the statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy the Museum and members of the public have long found disturbing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toOP9_0drFErRf00
The remaining part of the Theodore Roosevelt statue was removed from the front of the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday morning around midnight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOjub_0drFErRf00
Workers are seen securing the piece of the statue featuring Roosevelt's horse and a Native American and African man standing on either side of it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXLJZ_0drFErRf00
The structure was lifted to be transported onto a truck and taken to its new home at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xvHh_0drFErRf00
The statue was voted to be removed in June by the New York City Public Design Commission as they claimed it represented colonialism and racism 

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which is set to open in 2026, announced its agreement with the City of New York for a long-term loan two weeks ago.

The statue has long been under fire for its depiction of Roosevelt on horseback alongside a black man and Native American. Critics said it signifies a racial hierarchy with Roosevelt standing higher than the other two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUSVn_0drFErRf00
The Theodore Roosevelt statue could be seen for last time early Wednesday morning before it was removed from the steps outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Fwx_0drFErRf00
Workers remove the statue of Theodore Roosevelt, which has stood outside the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History since 1940, under cover of darkness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j12TX_0drFErRf00
Pictured: the statue of Theodore Roosevelt can be seen draped in a tarp as workers secure the monument for removal early Wednesday morning

Objections to the statue grew more forceful in recent years, especially after the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. The death sparked a racial reckoning and a wave of protests across the US.

In early December, two weeks after the museum transfer was announced, the museum covered the statue under tarp and scaffolding.

While opposition to the statue has reached an all-time high, others are upset by the statue's removal.

Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, was known for his exuberant and daring manner. He implemented antitrust and conservationist reforms, though critics said he took an interventionist approach to foreign policy, including projecting U.S. naval power around the world.

The piece was sculpted by James Earl Fraser and intended to 'celebrate Theodore Roosevelt as a devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history,' the museum says on its website, noting that Roosevelt's father, Theodore Roosevelt Sr., was one of the museum's founders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGGaR_0drFErRf00
The 'Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt,' commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6X0l_0drFErRf00
The statue has welcomed visitors to the popular American Museum of Natural History for eight decades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m7on_0drFErRf00
People walk past the exterior of the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, hours after the equestrian statue of Theodore Roosevelt was removed

'Rather than burying a troubling work of art, we ought to learn from it,' Theodore Roosevelt V, a descendant of the late president said. 'It is fitting that the statue is being relocated to a place where its composition can be re-contextualized to facilitate difficult, complex, and inclusive discussions.'

In 2019, the museum ran an exhibit about the statue and how it was perceived by the public. The 'Addressing the Statue' exhibition opened up a conversation with museum attendees about the place of the statue in today's world.

The museum is on city-owned property and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio supported its removal.

'The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior,' de Blasio said at the time.

'The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDEa8_0drFErRf00
The $2 million removal, pictured as workers secure a portion of the statue, seen here draped in a yellow tarp, before loading it on to a nearby truck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjuTu_0drFErRf00
Section of the Theodore Roosevelt statue can be seen through a tarp after being removed in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Deeh2_0drFErRf00
Large crane is brought in to hoist away the controversial statue of Teddy Roosevelt, who was the 26th US president
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnrxW_0drFErRf00
Part of a statue of Theodore Roosevelt is removed from outside the American Museum of Natural History
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfJPH_0drFErRf00
The remaining portions of the statue, including that of the Native American and African man, were taken away early Thursday morning.  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fq4VM_0drFErRf00
The statue was sculpted by James Earl Fraser and intended to 'celebrate Theodore Roosevelt as a devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history.' In recent years, it has been criticized by some as a symbol of colonialism and racism. It will now be housed at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, where it will remain on long-term loan 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2Twd_0drFErRf00
A wall, scaffolding and white tarp surround pedestal that held controversial equestrian statue of President Theodore Roosevelt as visitors leave the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday

'Cowboy' president who set up America's first National Park but has been blasted by anti-racism activists for his support of eugenics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RySI8_0drFErRf00
Theodore Roosevelt at Yellowstone Park. He was the founder of the national parks system

Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

The Republican, whose face is depicted on Mount Rushmore alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln, is credited with laying the groundwork for the modern Democratic party.

Roosevelt had developed a 'cowboy' image and that of a brave, masculine warrior during his presidency.

In more recent years, however, Roosevelt's legacy has been viewed through a more critical lens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si2LZ_0drFErRf00
Roosevelt during a campaign rally speech in 1900. He served as president from 1901 to 1909

He was a vocal supporter of eugenics, with a belief in white superiority, and that the poor and criminals should be sterilized to prevent procreation.

When he famously fought in Cuba as part of the Rough Riders during the Spanish American War of 1898, he would refuse to give credit to the African American soldiers that historians say were crucial to victory after his disastrous decision in battle to charge up San Juan hill.

He would write in his memoir that black soldiers could only be effective when led by white officers, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Detractors have also said that Roosevelt's establishment of the national parks system came at the expense of some Native American tribes, who were displaced during many of the parks' founding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA74d_0drFErRf00
Roosevelt with the Rough Riders during the Spanish American War. His detractors said his actions there led to further American interventions in Latin America 

Other critiques of Roosevelt's legacy involve his imperialist tendencies, and that his involvement in the war would pave the way for further, colonial interventions in the Philippines, Hawaii, Guam and Puerto Rico, according to the New York Times.

His progressive policies, however, leveled the playing field between rich and poor, and this mantle would be carried forward in the modern liberalism of his cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidency.

