ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Central Michigan track & field team posted nine top-10 finishes on Saturday at the Michigan Invitational at the U-M Indoor Track Building. "We competed well," CMU Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jenny Swieton said. "We had a really good first meet (last week) and sometimes when you come off of a really good first meet like that and, you're training really hard, you can be a little flat. I feel like for the most part we competed really well even if the times or marks weren't exactly what some people wanted.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO