Introducing Paulo Lopes, our new China Country Head and Director

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of the New Year, the IET China team welcomed Paulo Lopes as their new Country Manager and Director. Paulo joined the IET from the BSI Group where he was the China Strategic Partnerships Director. He has more than 15 years of work experience within...

