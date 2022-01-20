Agility 2022: Secure. Simplify. Innovate.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

Digital Minimalism: Tricks to Simplify Your Digital Life

Giving your home a spring clean can feel invigorating. Removing unwanted physical clutter offers a refreshing perspective, allowing you to refocus and become more organized. However, material possessions are not the only form of clutter you can amalgamate. Digital clutter can easily be overlooked, especially since we live in a digital-first world.
IPHONE
TechCrunch

Web3Auth secures $13M from Sequoia India to simplify crypto onboarding and authentication

The current state of crypto onboarding is unwieldy and unnecessarily prolonged due to the seed phrase, a series of words created by the crypto wallet to regain access. On a technical level, seed phrases have contributed to the loss of nearly 20% of all bitcoins in circulation, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Hungary, according to Singapore-based crypto infra startup Web3Auth, formerly known as Torus. The lengthy passwords that users are asked to store in a safe place can be a significant barrier to entry for non-technical users who are used to simple “forgot password?” workflows on nearly every traditional internet platform. There have also been security issues when it comes to platforms holding control of a user’s private keys.
TECHNOLOGY
AccountingWEB

Tips to Simplify Printing Stock Certificates

In the past few weeks, I have met two corporate paralegals who have been using our product, Corporate Focus, to track minute book and capitalization information for many years. Because they’re each tracking upwards of 1,000 client companies for their firms, they keep pretty busy. We estimate that paralegals...
MARKETS
CIO

What is Kanban? Workflow management simplified

Kanban is a simplified workflow management system aimed at achieving efficiency and agility in the production and development process by minimizing waste, eliminating redundancies, and reducing costs. While it is commonly used in software development, Kanban focuses on gradual improvement in every area of the business — not just IT. Developed in Japan by Toyota in the early 1940s, Kanban is not designed to replace project management or act as a development methodology. Instead, it is focused on improving processes already in place by creating a better workflow structure.
SOFTWARE
phocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: Katanox aims to simplify hotel distribution

Katanox is focused on opening hospitality distribution to enable hotels to capture more direct bookings through multiple channels and to provide more choice for travelers. Founded in June 2020, Katanox connects directly to the PMS or CRS to capture availability, rates, inventory and content of each property. What is your...
INDUSTRY
Lumia UK

Organizations need to secure innovations emerging from accelerated tech adoption: Vishal Salvi, Infosys

“The pandemic accelerated the rate of adoption of technology by companies, which also led to a lot of innovation in the digital world. But while we talk about innovation, there is also a need to secure those innovations,” said Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer and head of cybersecurity practice at Infosys, during Microsoft Future Ready.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Simplified Smartphone External Microphones

The Rode VideoMic GO II microphone is a compact piece of equipment for use with a smartphone or a desktop setup to provide users with a way to capture premium audio in a relatively minimalist manner. The microphone is capable of offering sound isolation from both background noises and vibration, while also blocking out low noise to maximize recording clarity. The unit maintains a physical connection with the smartphone or system via an analog or USB port to make it easy to start using right off the bat.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

2022 Prediction: Agility Demonstrates Its Staying Power

Agility, or adapting and evolving to external forces and trends, has long been a sought-after business differentiator. Tech brands often try to one-up each other by positioning themselves as more nimble, forward-thinking and resourceful than the opposition. It has even become an overused and trite buzzword at times. However, despite all of this, agility is not going anywhere. While the perception of business agility has taken on layers and evolved over the years, its relevancy has remained strong.
ECONOMY
finovate.com

Biometric Authentication Innovator iProov Secures $70 Million in Funding

An investment of $70 million from Sumeru Equity Partners will enable online facial biometric authentication specialist iProov to expand its business in the United States, grow its worldwide partner network, and add more “top-quality staff” to its global team. “This investment by one of America’s leading growth funds...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Typewise's honeycomb AI keyboard app secures CES Innovation Award once again

Typewise has announced that its smartphone honeycomb AI keyboard app has secured the CES Innovation Award for the second year in a row. The Swiss deep tech company, that develops advanced AI text-prediction technology allowing users to "write and reply faster", merged the smartphone-optimized honeycomb key layout with its advanced AI text-prediction engine to offer a keyboard app that safeguards the privacy of its users allowing no typing data to be transmitted over the internet, mitigates "typos by 4X", and enhances typing speed.
CELL PHONES
linuxfoundation.org

Simplifying Streaming Data Transforms with WASM

The majority of stream processing work is spent on mundane transformation tasks like data scrubbing, normalisation, and filtering. Yet to perform these relatively simple tasks involves standing up multiple distributed systems that add complexity and take time to learn. Worse yet, once you’re done, you end up ping-ponging data back and forth between storage and compute just to remove a field from a JSON object. To the data engineer, it can feel like an endless game of system whack-a-mole just to start the interesting work of actually understanding the data.
SOFTWARE
securityintelligence.com

Digital Transformation: Balancing Speed, Security and Innovation

Today, digital transformation (DX) is happening in every industry. Organizations operating in sectors that typically eschew technology are moving to the cloud, leveraging IoT and using analytics. Digital transformation plays a critical role for any company to stay competitive and resilient. But what does digital transformation look like for most...
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

First for software, agile is a boon to manufacturing

When Zipline, the operator of the world’s largest autonomous drone delivery system, began building its logistics service to deliver medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies to health facilities across rural Africa, the company needed a development and manufacturing process that could quickly incorporate design improvements. It also needed to remain flexible so it could cater to different customers and geographies.
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

IGI CyberLabs Partners with SecurityStudio to Simplify Information Security for Underserved Markets

The Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution and SecurityStudio's Platform combines for a powerful combination in the security market. PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SecurityStudio risk management platform (S2), to serve customers in underserved markets with simple, yet credible and holistic, security solutions. SecurityStudio is a nationally recognized risk management company that specializes in simplifying information security for everyone. The S2 platform has been used by thousands of organizations to simplify and enhance their cybersecurity risk management.
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Fundamentals for FINTECH Startups: Customer-Centricity: The Cornerstone of Culture

In this talk, we will be joined by Matt Oppenheimer, Co-founder & CEO of Remitly, a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. Matt will share his experience of building a mission driven business over the past 10 years. He will delve into the early days of the company and their decision to prioritize creating a culture built on customer-centricity in order to transform an industry. In addition, Matt will discuss some of the lessons he’s learned along the way as he’s grown Remitly from an inspired idea to a global business that recently reached public company status in 2021.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What are the Different Stages of the Agile Software Development Lifecycle?

Agile software development involves an iterative approach to technology design and development. Agile methods provide an otherwise fluid and flexible technology structure for getting functional products out of the door. The development teams work in sprints that typically last one to three weeks instead of delivering the finished product after the development life cycle. At each stage, the software development teams will provide ongoing support to the build softwares and ensure that your system is functioning properly and also that new bugs have been fixed. The final iteration of the product goes into production.
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

AI2 releases demo of question-answering model it claims outperforms GPT-3

From the beginning of the digital age, we’ve looked to our computers for answers. Nowhere is this so evident as in the computer science discipline known as question answering, or QA. Overlapping the fields of natural language processing and information retrieval, QA initially utilized handcrafted knowledge bases to answer questions. Today, however, these systems increasingly use machine learning and pre-trained language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3 to achieve their results.
SOFTWARE

