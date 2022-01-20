Agility 2022: Secure. Simplify. Innovate.

Kanban is a simplified workflow management system aimed at achieving efficiency and agility in the production and development process by minimizing waste, eliminating redundancies, and reducing costs. While it is commonly used in software development, Kanban focuses on gradual improvement in every area of the business — not just IT. Developed in Japan by Toyota in the early 1940s, Kanban is not designed to replace project management or act as a development methodology. Instead, it is focused on improving processes already in place by creating a better workflow structure.
