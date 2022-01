FRANKFORT, KY — President Joe Biden has amended Kentucky's disaster declaration regarding the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. In December, the president committed the federal government to pay 100% of the cost of debris removal and emergency protective measures for the first 30 days of cleanup and recovery efforts. Beshear last week asked the president to extend that for an additional 90 days. That request was denied, but Beshear said the president on Friday amended the order in a way that gives the state more flexibility. Instead of covering 100% of the cost for the first 30 days, the disaster declaration now covers a 30-day period of Kentucky's choosing, within the first 120 days of the declaration.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO