Trump says US is being 'absolutely destroyed' after Biden's first year in office: Ex-president claims he traveled to Los Angeles and saw supply chain crisis first hand with shipping containers 'stacked up to the sky'

Donald Trump is lashing out at President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the Democrat's inauguration Thursday, claiming the United States has been 'absolutely destroyed' in the year since he took office.

The former president also claimed to have seen the growing supply chain crisis' effects firsthand during a recent visit to Los Angeles.

A year ago today Trump departed the White House for the last time aboard Marine One, capping off a Republican administration he said had 'accomplished so much.'

'We've done so much, and now I'm watching what's happening to our country and our country is being absolutely destroyed,' the ex-president told Fox News.

'Our dignity, our strength, it is being sapped and destroyed,' Trump said. 'I had no idea the country could go down so badly and so quickly.'

He took aim at Biden specifically for the supply chain issues that continue to plague the country and much of the world.

'It's going to take a long time to fix it,' Trump said.

The president took action to alleviate a supply crisis late last year after global manufacturing and shipping issues fueled and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic threatened to leave shelves empty for the holiday season.

Trump lashed out at his Democratic rival in an interview published one year after he left Washington, DC on his final morning as president

He said Biden is 'destroying' the country as the president attempts to reset a crisis-plagued administration after his first year

But a new wave of COVID infections driven by the Omicron variant coupled with a record number of resignations across multiple industries that operate between manufacturers and consumers have forced massive delays in getting food and products into stores.

Trump said 'the words supply chain never really came up' during his administration because 'nobody had any problems.'

'They were not in the vocabulary of the administration, because everything was running like a fine-tuned machine. And we didn't have any problems with supply chain.'

Without elaborating on when he visited the West Coast Trump said he saw the manifestation of the supply chain crisis firsthand at the Port of Los Angeles.

In California he 'saw the massive containers, thousands and thousands of them where they dock the ships, in the loading and unloading areas and I will tell you, I've never seen anything like it,' Trump said.

'They are stacked up to the sky. It is going to take a long time for them to break it up. It is very bad, very bad.'

The chairman of ports giant DP World said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the vulnerabilities of the global supply chain, and that it would take one to two years for it to recover if the outbreak ended now.

An aerial view of containers and cargo ships at the Port of Los Angeles on January 19. Trump didn't say when he was in Los Angeles but claimed to have seen shipping containers 'stacked up to the sky'

Supply chain issues are also at least partially to blame for an unexpected drop in retail sales in December, according to the Associated Press

'I would say if today the pandemic is over, still we will need the whole of this year and next year to go back to normal,' Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told the World Economic Forum by videolink.

Supply chain issues are also at least partially to blame for an unexpected drop in retail sales in December.

Consumers paid more for everything from groceries to cars in 2021 as companies passed along the costs of pricier raw materials and supply chain delays. Spending remained strong thanks to pent-up demand throughout the year, despite the rising costs and longer waits for big-ticket items like cars and furniture.

Pressure from inflation has been building, though, as have concerns that consumers will eventually pullback on spending as they tire of higher prices hitting their wallets with no relief in sight.

Retail sales fell 1.9 percent in December, a key month in the holiday shopping season for many retailers.

Economists expected a break-even month, owing to the increased spending by consumers in November as businesses warned about product shortages and shipping delays early in the holiday season.

Retail sales haven't fallen by that much since early in 2021 and the drop this time occurred in the same month that inflation spiked in several measures.