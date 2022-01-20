ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana Sci-Fi Convention On ‘Young Sheldon’ Tonight – An Event That Actually Happened

By Jim Weaver
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight's “Young Sheldon” episode includes references to a comic book convention in Texarkana that actually happened, whether they know it on the show or not. The "Young Sheldon" TV series called it Texarkana-Con, which is close. It was actually a science fiction convention called Texar-Kon, and it happened five years in...

power959.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
MUSIC
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Donna, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade. Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Jim Beatty
womensbest.com

Interview with Destiny Monroe: AKA Wonder Woman

Destiny Monroe is a former track and field athlete, Army veteran, tech wizard and entrepreneur. 🤩Read our interview and find out more about the Women's Best athlete!. Can you share more about yourself and what you are doing?. I am currently fulfilling my dreams. I am a Fitness Entrepreneur...
DALLAS, TX
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama. TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard. While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s. In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Dragon Magazine#Amazing Stories#Elfquest
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Movie Theatre Permanently Shut Down

A mainstay for movie goers in Bossier City is no more. Even after re-opening post COVID-19 lockdowns, the Regal Bossier Corners Cinema ceased operations last week. Employees say that the Corners Cinema employees were transferred to the Regal Boardwalk Cinema, also in Bossier City. Regal Cinemas shut down all of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
KTBS

Sam’s Town Shreveport guest wins $63,000+ jackpot

SHREVEPORT, La.— A guest from Texas kicked off 2022 by hitting a more than $63,000 jackpot at Sam's Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport playing Scientific Games’ Aftershock slot game. Jake was playing Aftershock on Saturday, January 8 and won the $63,165 jackpot after betting $5, making his visit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy