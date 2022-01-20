Two New Posters for ‘The Batman’ feature Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

The Batman is giving fans more of what they want with two brand new posters for the film. Twitter Movies helped drop the images and people are liking what they see. First, fans of the Bat and the Cat dynamic from the recent trailer have to be thrilled to see a poster centering that relationship. In the second, "official" image, a close-up on Robert Pattinson's haunted Dark Knight greets the fans. Clearly Warner Bros. is gearing up to really hit the ground running with promo as that summer release date draws nearer. With the recent success over at the competition, Batman represents the best chance at that $1 billion box office this year. (Although, nostalgia could help carry The Flash as well…) Pattinson's take on the character is highly anticipated. The Internet fandom has come a long way since the uproar over his casting years ago. People have warmed up to the idea of a younger Bruce Wayne. New Catwoman doesn't hurt either, especially when it's Zoe Kravitz.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO