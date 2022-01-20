ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two New Posters for ‘The Batman’ feature Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Cover picture for the articleNew posters for Matt Reeves’ superhero movie ‘The Batman’ feature moody shots of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz’ Selina “Catwoman” Kyle. Director Matt Reeves and the team from ‘The Batman’ certainly seem to be tapping into what we all want from the movie, which is moody, stylish shots of...

Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Offers Thoughts On Whether Bruce Wayne Is Actually A Hero

If there’s one thing we can say for certain about Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Batman, it’s that it’s highly anticipated. Since news first broke in 2019 that he'd been cast as Bruce Wayne, fans have had plenty to say about what he’ll bring to the role. Pattinson, too, has given some hints of what we can expect – including a new insight into how he approached the character’s mindset and his own opinion about whether the Dark Knight is really even a hero at all.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Teases His Less "Straight-Up Heroic" Take On The Dark Knight

The first trailer for The Batman gave us a good indication that this latest incarnation of the Dark Knight won't be holding back when it comes to dealing with criminals, and everything we've seen from Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot since has suggested that we're in for a fairly brutal take (well, as brutal as a PG-13 rating allows) on the iconic DC Comics vigilante.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoe Kravitz Stars In Steven Soderbergh’s New Film Arriving On HBO Max In February

Just recently, we did a deep dive into the year-end list from Steven Soderbergh, where he breaks down all the films, TV shows, books, and other media he consumed over 2021. And in that list, we saw his production schedule for his new film “KIMI,” which wrapped up before the summer. Well, it appears that the film is now headed to HBO Max sooner than we anticipated.
TV SHOWS
showbizjunkies.com

‘KIMI’ Trailer Starring Zoe Kravitz and Rita Wilson

New Line Cinema and HBO Max didn’t release a synopsis for KIMI, but the two-minute trailer lays out the story fairly well. Zoë Kravitz (soon to be seen in The Batman) stars as a “voice stream interpreter” who believes she’s overheard a murder, with the film’s title referring to an Alexa-like device that listens to everything…24/7.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson Reveals How the Pandemic Shutdown Affected The Batman

Like so many other movies in March of 2020, Warner Bros.' The Batman was forced to delay filming even though they were in the midst of production on the next big screen adventure of the dark knight. Shooting on the project was delayed about six months and resumed in September of that same year, and though the protocols put in place in this pre-vaccine era were stringent they did seem to help things in the long run. Speaking in an interview with Movie Maker, star Robert Pattinson called the film's return at the time "like a military operation."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Posters#Riddler#Scarface
country1037fm.com

New Zoe Kravitz Movie Has Old School Sci-Fi Creepy Vibe

Anytime I see the name Steven Soderbergh attached to a film project, I pay attention. He’s one of the best and most original filmmakers of the last 25 years. Yesterday, HBO Max has released a trailer for Soderbergh’s upcoming “Kimi.”, a tech-thriller that debuts February 10. “Kimi,” is the name of the movie’s “Alexa” or “Siri” that is constantly listening and recording every moment of a person’s life. “Angela Childs” (Zoë Kravitz) is an agoraphobic voice stream interpreter, who believes she overhears a murder on a recording she analyzes. But apparently, no one believes her. And you just know that darn “Kimi” is not being helpful.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Robert Pattinson is in talks to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho’s next movie, ‘Mickey7’

If he takes the role, Pattinson will play a clone worker on a dangerous mission in a new novel adaptation from the director of ‘Okja’ and ‘Snowpiercer.’. With movies such as ‘Snowpiercer’ (2013), ‘The Host’ (2006) and 2020’s Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’, director Bong Joon Ho has long since confirmed himself as a filmmaker to watch. The idea of him teaming up with Robert Pattinson is certainly an appealing one.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Batman gets two new posters and a longer runtime than The Dark Knight Rises

With its March release fast approaching, Warner Bros. has released two new posters for Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC reboot The Batman, once again putting the spotlight on Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoe Kravtiz’s Catwoman; take a look here…. Meanwhile, if an Australian IMAX theater listing is...
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Zoe Kravitz says filming amid COIVD was 'bizarre'

Zoe Kravitz found shooting 'The Batman' amid the COVID-19 pandemic to be "a little bit sad". The cast and crew were all forced to follow strict rules while filming the much-anticipated movie, and Zoe admits it was a "very impersonal" experience. The 33-year-old actress - who stars alongside Robert Pattinson...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Batman Reveals New Bat and Cat Poster

The Batman is giving fans more of what they want with two brand new posters for the film. Twitter Movies helped drop the images and people are liking what they see. First, fans of the Bat and the Cat dynamic from the recent trailer have to be thrilled to see a poster centering that relationship. In the second, "official" image, a close-up on Robert Pattinson's haunted Dark Knight greets the fans. Clearly Warner Bros. is gearing up to really hit the ground running with promo as that summer release date draws nearer. With the recent success over at the competition, Batman represents the best chance at that $1 billion box office this year. (Although, nostalgia could help carry The Flash as well…) Pattinson's take on the character is highly anticipated. The Internet fandom has come a long way since the uproar over his casting years ago. People have warmed up to the idea of a younger Bruce Wayne. New Catwoman doesn't hurt either, especially when it's Zoe Kravitz.
MOVIES

