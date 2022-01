Netflix has released a new look at Season 2 of Bridgerton— it’s already been renewed for two more! —featuring Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story. In the show’s new episodes, premiering March 25, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount sets out to find a suitable wife. But driven by his duty to uphold the family name, his search for a debutante meeting his impossible standards seems ill-fated, until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. Though Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate sets out to stop the union upon realizing he’s not looking for a true love match. Their verbal sparring matches bring them closer together — as you can see in the photos below.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO