A stowaway managed to survive the 11-hour journey from South Africa to the Netherlands while hiding inside the wheel of a cargo plane.The unidentified man was discovered by Dutch authorities when the aircraft touched down in Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport on 23 January.Believed to be between 16 and 35 years old, the man was discovered alive after the harrowing journey but with a low body temperature.“We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport's cargo platform this morning,” a Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN.Ground crew notified the authorities as soon as the...

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO