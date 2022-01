The last two years have brought about practically every crisis possible. From the COVID-19 pandemic to social and racial injustice, the world is desperately trying to keep up with managing and communicating to the public. While media coverage of these lingering issues continues, only a small portion of stories focus on the lessons we can all learn concerning insufficient and ineffective communications to communities of color and historically disadvantaged populations. As we set new milestones for the pandemic and its ripple effects, the message for communicators is clear: We must prepare crisis communications plans that fully integrate equitable strategies and actions while reducing harm to our workforces and vulnerable external populations. This lesson isn’t only critical to the success of our communications efforts but can be a matter of sink or swim for organizations of all sizes.

