Here are the 66 puppies appearing in Puppy Bowl XVIII. The fur will fly once again for the 18th annual event Sunday February 13th. It’s a make-or-break move for Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg as they add coaching duties to their roles as hosts of the other big game on Sunday, Feb. 13, PUPPY BOWL! That’s right, Snoop is the official coach for Team Fluff and Martha will coach last year’s champions, Team Ruff. As first-time coaches, Martha and Snoop will take it to an all-new level as they hit the Gridiron with purpose – and a posse of puppy players – for a game that will be as epic as it is adorable. Tune in to the three-hour spectacular event that can be streamed on discovery+ and seen on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2PM/ET 11AM/PT.

ANIMALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO