Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele ‘wanted by PSG in loan transfer for rest of season with midfielder keen on France return’

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are reportedly lining up a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele has been linked with a move away after being booed off the pitch in the FA Cup win against Morecambe.

Ndombele is reportedly a loan target for PSG this month Credit: Reuters

The 25-year-old has been left out of Antonio Conte's last two match-day squads, and has even been training on his own, according to The Athletic.

The report goes on to claim ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a reunion with Ndombele, having signed him from Lyon in 2019 for a club record £63million.

And Ndombele himself is thought to be eager on a return to France, where he made his name before moving to England.

But with another two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, no clubs are willing to splash out on a player who has struggled for both form and fitness.

As a result a loan move is the more likely scenario, with Spurs looking to get rid of him in this window.

It's claimed PSG previously tried to sign Ndombele back in 2020, and are 'interested' in another move for their long-term target.

Pochettino is in need of reinforcements in midfield, with Georginio Wijnaldum failing to impress since joining from Liverpool in the summer.

The Dutchman has been linked with a loan move away, which would free up space for Ndombele to be brought to PSG in his place.

With a mammoth Champions League tie against Real Madrid on the horizon, Pochettino wants all the help he can get in a bid to challenge for the trophy that has so far eluded Les Parisiens.

Spurs are also trying to drum up interest for their outcast elsewhere, having sounded out Juventus as a possible destination for a loan move.

The club are desperate to get his mammoth £200,000-a-week wages off the books this month.

Ndombele has previously been linked with Barcelona, but there is not thought to have been any interest in him so far in January.

The former Lyon man has also been connected with a possible reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

But it's PSG who appear to be the current frontrunners for his signature.

90min.com

PSG in talks to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain are locked in talks with Tottenham over the potential loan signing of Tanguy Ndombele. The France international has scarcely lived up to the hype following his club-record move from Lyon in the summer of 2019. Patience had been wearing thin with Ndombele at Spurs and he all but...
Tribal Football

PSG chief Leonardo targets Tottenham outcast Ndombele

PSG chief Leonardo wants to bring Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele back to France. The former Olympique Lyon ace is up for sale at Spurs this month, though the Londoners would be prepared to negotiate a loan. L'Equipe says despite Ndombele's struggles in London, Leonardo remains a fan and is keen...
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham amongst clubs keen on signing 16-goal striker playing in France

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur register interest in Lille striker Jonathan David. According to transfer news on TSN (h/t The Sun), Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David alongside a cluster of European heavyweights. He has been an instant hit since moving to Ligue 1 back in 2020 and was crucial to his team’s title-winning run last season.
SB Nation

Tottenham & PSG in talks for Ndombele, with new interest from Atletico Madrid

Yesterday we reported in burgeoning interest from Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG for Tanguy Ndombele. Today, we’re getting more information about how that might work. According to Julien Maynard, Fabio Paratici is in discussions to send Tanguy back to France for a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino, with PSG paying all of his wages and with an option to buy. But PSG is trying to include another player in the exchange.
