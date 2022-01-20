ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Rangers & Celtic latest as O’Riley announced, Boyle left out by Hibs, Lafferty to Kilmarnock

By Alan Galindo
 3 days ago
JUST like that we’re into the final third of the January transfer window with the clock continuing to tick down.

Celtic have been the busiest club so far in the top flight with five signings to date including J-League trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate and Sligo Rovers ace Johnny Kenny. MK Dons youngster Matt O’Riley was the latest to check in after completing his move on Thursday night.

Rangers’ biggest move of the month is one that might not actually be completed until the summer in the shape of Hearts star John Souttar. Versatile midfielder James Sands arrived from the USA on a long-term loan and striker Cedric Itten is back from his loan stint in the Bundesliga. Nathan Patterson bagged the Ibrox outfit a club record fee in joining Everton earlier this month.

Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and the rest of the Premiership clubs also remain active and one to watch is whether Martin Boyle will explore a life-changing salary offer from Saudi Arabia.

There will be plenty of moves to keep an eye on right across the SPFL – you can follow them all right here in our LIVE blog.

