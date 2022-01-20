ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rectanglez

By Anthony Hindle
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Tap to flap the little bird up and past the Rectanglez! Timing is crucial as...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

TouchArcade

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Available exclusively for Netflix members. Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu …. Available exclusively for Netflix members. Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game. Arcanium is a tale of fellowship and bravery, and is set in a fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals in which good, evil, magic and technology collide. This ambitious open-world, single-player strategy card game merges the roguelike and deckbuilding genres in exciting new ways. Form a party of three heroes and embark on a dangerous journey to defeat Akhan the Calamity and save the world of Arzu from destruction. But beware; should one of your party members succumb to corruption, your quest will come to its end.
HOBBIES
TouchArcade

Emojly: Emoji Word Puzzle Game

Why guess words, when you can guess EMOJIS? Your goal: Solve the emoji sequence in 5 tries or less. Select emojis and c…. Why guess words, when you can guess EMOJIS? Your goal: Solve the emoji sequence in 5 tries or less. Select emojis and check if your guess was correct. Each emoji slot changes color based on how close your answer was. Stuck? Try to find similar emojis or use the hint button! Features: ● Lots of fun emoji brain tests - Can you solve them all? ● Relaxing gameplay - No timers! ● Light and dark themes Emojly: Emoji Word Puzzle Game is made by Kiemura. Follow us online for the latest news: Website: https://kiemura.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/KiemuraHQ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KiemuraHQ Instagram: https://instagram.com/kiemurahq/ Privacy Policy: https://www.iubenda.com/privacy-policy/8030212.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Total War: Medieval II’ Coming to iOS and Android This Spring

After a bit of teasing, Feral Interactive just announced that it is bringing Total War: Medieval II to iOS and Android. This will be the developer’s first release since the brilliant Alien Isolation. Check out my review of the iOS version here. Total War: Medieval II follows Rome: Total War ($9.99) and its expansions hitting iOS and eventually Android. Another Creative Assembly classic is now coming to mobile with a slew of refinements, touch controls, and more. Total War: Medieval II debuted on PC platforms back in 2006 and is the fourth main Total War game. I haven’t played it on PC yet, but I’ve heard a lot of praise from friends who are fans of the series. Watch the Total War: Medieval II iOS and Android trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Monopoly Tycoon

Welcome to the MONOPOLY Tycoon game! You have been selected by Mr. MONOPOLY to show your full potential and become the ultimate real estate tycoon! Are you up to the challenge? The citizens are waiting for you! YOUR MONOPOLY BOARDS COME ALIVE The traditional flat board has become a thriving 3D city, complete with its particular buildings, live traffic and endearing citizens attending their business or enjoying the city you are building for them. Each city is familiar yet unique, with its own character and architectural style as well as funny quirks. Unlock and grow each city to make it even more beautiful while ensuring its inhabitants are the happiest in the world - happy citizens are the best ingredients to make cities prosperous! BUY PROPERTIES, BUILD HOUSES AND HOTELS, COLLECT RENT AND GET RICH This is a MONOPOLY game, and true to its name it gives you the opportunity to buy properties and populate them with a wide variety of buildings: houses, hotels, even businesses! Follow Mr. MONOPOLY’s advice, make wise investments, build the city, and generate ever more rent in the process. Each city comes with its own wide variety of buildings - will you manage to own them all, including the super-rare landmarks? As a real estate visionary, will you be able to match the right buildings to optimize the happiness of your citizens and therefore the speed at which each neighborhood will generate cash? COMPLETE MISSIONS AND HELP INHABITANTS ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS Each city gives you the opportunity to meet a number of local citizens – they are cute, quirky, funny, and in dire need of your help to revive their city! Come and meet Olivia the politician or Hubert the star chef! MAKE GREAT DEALS IN THE AUCTION HOUSE TO GAIN REAL ESTATE POWER There is no such thing as a free lunch… If you really want a property and establish a local monopoly, you will have to compete against other players - play well and you will get the best properties at the lowest prices, but if you bid too low these properties will make a competitor happy. A MONOPOLY GAME LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE All the iconic elements of the traditional MONOPOLY board game are present, but transposed and adapted to this fast-paced race to become the wealthiest person on Earth. Come and see for yourself! COMPLETE ALL CITIES AND BECOME THE ULTIMATE REAL ESTATE TYCOON! With great wealth comes great power - in your case, the power to expand to new horizons as you unlock new cities. So many investments to consider, so many properties and buildings to own! The MONOPOLY Tycoon game is free to play, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money. *Internet connection is required to play the game* The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment {and are used with permission}. © 1935, 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
HOBBIES
TouchArcade

‘Zed Blade ACA NEOGEO’ Review – Well, It Certainly Isn’t an ‘A’

Let’s start with the good news. As NEOGEO games go, Zed Blade maps fairly well to touch controls. You’ll likely have a better time with an external controller, but it’s not terribly cumbersome to play it with the touchscreen. Hamster has kitted out this release similarly to the others in this line. You get both the Japanese and Overseas versions of the game, support for external controllers, multiple modes of play with support for leaderboards, and an embarrassingly thorough array of options to tweak to your liking. While none of this is new to those who have already dipped into the ACA NEOGEO mobile waters, there isn’t really anywhere else for Hamster to go here. It’s as full of a package as you could ever ask for.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Inua – A Story in Ice and Time’ is a Unique New Point-And-Click Adventure Coming to Mobile, Switch, and PC February 10th

One thing I know about ARTE from their output on mobile over the years is that they love collaborating with really interesting and unique studios to put out really interesting and unique gaming experiences. This is true yet again with the latest title from ARTE which is called Inua – A Story in Ice and Time. This is a three-way collaboration between ARTE, production company Iko, and developer The Pixel Hunt and it’s a point-and-click style adventure that’s based on the real-life event called the Franklin expedition.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Beta Testers Needed for Huge Version 2.0 Update to ‘Dungeon Falan’, a Great Homage to ‘Dungeon Raid’

Ya’ll remember Dungeon Raid, right? The phenomenal matching RPG hybrid that launched on mobile more than a decade ago, but was more or less abandoned by its developer only to die a slow death on the App Store before the 32-bit Appocalypse finally did it in for good about 4 years ago. Dungeon Raid was legendary, and sorely missed, and plenty of.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Popular Android Hack ‘N Slash RPG ‘Almora Darkosen’ Coming to iOS Soon

It never ceases to amaze me seeing the types of games solo developers can create on a platform like mobile. Mobile app stores removed the barriers to entry of traditional game making and opened it up to literally anybody, meaning if you had an idea for a dream game you could actually make it happen with a little passion and skill. That’s the sort of thing that leads someone to work on a game for nearly a decade, as is the case with Almora Darkosen from Gear Studio aka solo developer Grzegorz Borkowski. That’s right, for almost 10 years now he’s been working away at his vision for the perfect loot-based hack ‘n slash RPG built for mobile, and launched it on Android during the summer of 2020 where it has gone on to receive more than 600,000 downloads. Now he is turning his attention to Apple’s users with an iOS version planned to launch in the next couple of months. First, take a gander at Almora Darkosen’s Android launch trailer to get an idea of what it’s all about.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Weighted Jump Ropes for Slimming Down & Toning Up

Table of Contents Best Weighted Jump Ropes for 2022 Our Favorite Weighted Jump Rope Brand: Crossrope How to Workout With Weighted Jump Ropes Benefits of Weighted Jump Ropes Workout Tips for Weighted Jump Ropes Mention “jump rope” to anyone, and chances are it calls to mind memories of playground fun. We love double dutch just as much as the next person, and who knew all those hours at recess were actually training us for our favorite type of adult cardio. Jumping rope, when combined with other fitness regimens like weightlifting and yoga, is a great source of cardiovascular exercise that’s as healthy as it is fun....
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Is Your Air Fryer Wasting Space? This $11 Cheat Sheet and Recipe Book Are All the Inspiration You Need

Got an air fryer with no clear direction on how to use it for your favorite meals? Did you envision yourself whipping up gourmet, low-calorie meals, but now your colorful air fryer just sits on the counter collecting dust? Well, you’re in luck because we have the perfect solution: an Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set. And get this — today, you snag one for $11.29. Combine that guide with the air fryer recipe book featured below and you’ll have everything you need to get cooking again. In addition, the company that makes this magnetic air fryer cheat sheet, the Lotteli...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

