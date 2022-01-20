ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Slams Woman for Demanding Boyfriend Throw Away 'Racist' Collectibles

By Samantha Berlin
 2 days ago
"It might ease the culture difference to discuss what she finds triggering about the models," one commenter suggested about his "war machines"...

RH Truth-Teller
2d ago

Your collectibles are a part of what you are and she apparently wants to change you! Don't change your hobby get a new girlfriend because she'll never be happy nor will you!

DeathToNormalcy
2d ago

I think the girlfriend needs to be dumped. if she made the jump from these replica models to "he is cheating", then there is more going on with the girlfriend. More likely confession through projection and she is the one cheating on him, and just using the collection to pick a fight after 9 months. He could get rid of them and my guess is she will find something else that will be a problem.

Ron Morgan
2d ago

Dumper if this triggers her some models then if you keep her she has got she has got an edge on you that she can make you get rid of anything she wants you to get rid of and you'll wake up one day and have nothing you won't even have an opinion

