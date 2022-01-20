Wallace & Gromit set to return for new film in 2024 as BBC confirm first special in over a decade

Wallace & Gromit are returning to the screen once more, over a decade after their last special A Matter Of Loaf And Death aired.

The comedy franchise is set for a comeback as the BBC confirmed a new spin-off is in the works and set for Christmas 2024.

The spin-off will come from the creative team at Aardman, who are also behind the popular children's TV series Shaun The Sheep.

The upcoming film will focus on Gromit's worry that Wallace has become too dependent on his inventions.

His worries are proven when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that develops a mind of its own.

As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

The film, made by animation powerhouse Aardman, follows the latest Shaun the Sheep caper The Flight Before Christmas, a Wallace & Gromit spin-off which aired on BBC One last year.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: 'It's incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas.'

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: 'Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman - they're like family to us - and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand new film for them to star in.

'When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome', we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible - despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.'

The series consists of four short films and one feature-length film along with numerous spin-offs and TV adaptations.

The feature film, The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, is the second highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time with $192.6 million.

The upcoming film will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix in the rest of the world.