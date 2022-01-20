For Immediate Release

-Press Release-

MAYOR GANIM TO ACCEPT $15,000 GRANT AWARD FROM U.S. CONFERENCE OF MAYORS WINTER SESSION

THE PARK CITY TO BUILD NEW FITNESS COURT

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport Health Department have been awarded $15,000 from the United States Conference of Mayors 2022 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health & Sustainability Grant. The US Conference of Mayors selected Bridgeport with a 3rd place award in the category of “medium cities” to support programs that engage the community and promote childhood obesity prevention, environmental health and sustainability, or a hybrid of both.

The City of Bridgeport will be using these grant funds for the installation of a brand new, state-of-the-art outdoor fitness facility in Bridgeport. This facility, designed by our partners at the National Fitness Campaign, will be the site of several new and existing youth-focused public health initiatives aimed to reduce childhood obesity while fostering an appreciation for Bridgeport’s beautiful public parks.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We look forward to building this Fitness Court in the Spring of ’22 with programs from our Health and Parks and Recreation Departments to start soon after. There are so many ways to enjoy the many parks and green spaces in our city, and now children will also be able to access a free and easy to use health resource for persons of all ages and experience levels.”

President Joe Biden will address the 90th Winter Meeting on Friday, January 21st. Cabinet officers including Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with top administration officials, business executives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be present to close the session. “The president’s speech will the priorities of America’s cities in 2022. Mayors are set to discuss a wide range of topics, including the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, public safety, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility.”

The USMC implemented COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the Winter Session administered by WithHealth and based on health security and science in line with the current health rules established by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser.

###