ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut
 5 days ago

For Immediate Release

-Press Release-

MAYOR GANIM TO ACCEPT $15,000 GRANT AWARD FROM U.S. CONFERENCE OF MAYORS WINTER SESSION

THE PARK CITY TO BUILD NEW FITNESS COURT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZjJ1_0drEz1xu00

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport Health Department have been awarded $15,000 from the United States Conference of Mayors 2022 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health & Sustainability Grant. The US Conference of Mayors selected Bridgeport with a 3rd place award in the category of “medium cities” to support programs that engage the community and promote childhood obesity prevention, environmental health and sustainability, or a hybrid of both.

The City of Bridgeport will be using these grant funds for the installation of a brand new, state-of-the-art outdoor fitness facility in Bridgeport. This facility, designed by our partners at the National Fitness Campaign, will be the site of several new and existing youth-focused public health initiatives aimed to reduce childhood obesity while fostering an appreciation for Bridgeport’s beautiful public parks.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We look forward to building this Fitness Court in the Spring of ’22 with programs from our Health and Parks and Recreation Departments to start soon after. There are so many ways to enjoy the many parks and green spaces in our city, and now children will also be able to access a free and easy to use health resource for persons of all ages and experience levels.”

President Joe Biden will address the 90th Winter Meeting on Friday, January 21st. Cabinet officers including Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with top administration officials, business executives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be present to close the session. “The president’s speech will the priorities of America’s cities in 2022. Mayors are set to discuss a wide range of topics, including the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, public safety, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility.”

The USMC implemented COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the Winter Session administered by WithHealth and based on health security and science in line with the current health rules established by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Merrick Garland
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

22
Followers
14
Post
426
Views
ABOUT

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and its largest city. With a census-estimated population of 144,399 in 2019, it is also the fifth-most populous in New England. Located in Fairfield County at the mouth of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound, it is 60 miles (97 km) from Manhattan and 40 miles (64 km) from The Bronx. It is bordered by the towns of Trumbull to the north, Fairfield to the west, and Stratford to the east. Bridgeport and other settlements in Fairfield County make up the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk-Danbury metropolitan statistical area, the second largest metropolitan area in Connecticut. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk-Danbury metropolis forms part of the New York megacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy