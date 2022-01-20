ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Loathe Shares New Version of “Is It Really You?” with Teenage Wrist

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoathe has shared a new version of their song “Is It Really You?” in collaboration with L.A.-based alt rock band Teenage Wrist. The track originally comes from their acclaimed 2020 album I Let It In and It Took Everything. Check out the new version of the track now, available at all...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Papa Roach Shares a New Single – “Stand Up”

Papa Roach have dropped a fiery new single, the anthemic and political leaning single “’Stand Up” is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have,” shares front man Jacoby Shaddix. “Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice.” The forthcoming album, expected to drop later this year, will be released via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm). The track debuted on Sirius XM Octane and you can stream it at all DSPs now here:
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Wardruna Shares New Music Video “Solringen” – New Immersive Audio Release Incoming

In spite of the global pandemic interfering with their touring plans, Wardruna had a jam-packed 2021 and 2022 is also looking promising. The group released their fifth studio album, Kvitravn in 2021 and had a virtual streaming event, First Flight of the White Raven of March 26th 2021. . Now they are back with the release Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, a fully immersive audio experience, on April 22 via By Norse Music/Sony Music/Columbia Germany on multiple formats. An immersive audio/visual release that captures the spirit of Wardruna in a live setting, ou can now watch the video for “Solringen ” and ore-order the package at the link below.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Allegaeon Shares New Single and Video – “Of Beasts and Worms”

Progressive metallers Allegaeon have shared a new single video – “Of Beasts and Worms!” The track comes from their forthcoming album, DAMNUM, releasing on February 25th, 2022 via Metal Blade. Check out “Of Beasts and Worms” now!. Buy here: http://www.metalblade.com/allegaeon. “This newest single ‘Of Beasts...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music For A While#San Francisco#Brooklyn#Magic Stick#L A Based Alt Rock#North American#Ne#Ut#Wa
NME

Simple Minds share new version of rare track, ‘Act Of Love’

Simple Minds have shared a new version of one of their earliest tracks, ‘Act Of Love’ – listen to it below. The song is a reimagining of one the earliest songs written baby Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill in 1978. The song was never recorded or released.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Ghost To Perform on Jimmy Kimmel This Week, New Tour Kicks-Off Soon

Heavy Metal band Ghost will be perform this week on the Thursday, January 20 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. The band will kick-off a US headline tour with Volbeat and special guests Twin Templenext week The trek will kick off on January 25th in Reno, Nevada and conclude on March 3rd in Anaheim, California. The band put our theiur new “Hunster’s Moon” single in October of 2021.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Animals As Leaders Books a Headline Tour for “The Parrhesia”

Animals As Leaders have booked “The Parrhesia Tour” which will see the band perform 2 sets per night in nineteen cities across the US to support their upcoming album of the same name. This monumental tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature two special sets by the progressive metal outfit – one of which will feature the new album Parrhesia (out on March 25th via Sumerian Records) in its entirety. Direct support acts will be announced soon. Tickets go on general sale at 10AM local on Friday, January 21st at the link below.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
ghostcultmag.com

EP REVIEW: Asking Alexandra – Never Gonna Learn

Having nailed Asking Alexandria 3.0, with last year’s vibrant See What’s On The Inside (Better Noise), the UK metalcore-turned-rock beasts are keen to capitalise on the critical and commercial success of their seventh album with a four-track EP, featuring two exclusive tracks. Third time has been the charm,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
Kerrang

F.E.A.R. And Loathing: Inside Stand Atlantic’s new album

Stand Atlantic’s Bonnie Fraser might have gained British citizenship and relocated to the UK for love, but she’s still as Australian as they come. “We’re not here to fuck spiders!” she tells Kerrang! when we ask what people can expect from the pop-rockers' third record, F.E.A.R., announced this week, before clarifying: “That means we’re not here to fuck around!”
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Asking Alexandria Shares New Single “New Devil” ft. Maria Brink of In This Moment, Drops Surprise EP

Asking Alexandria has surprise-dropped a new EP, Never Gonna Learn, continuing the vibe they started on their acclaimed 2021 full-length album See What’s On The Inside (Better Noise Music). The band also shared a new single featured on the EP, with an appearance from In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink. “New Devil!” Check out the track and purchase and stream the EP at the link below!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Warrior Soul to Release Their New Album “Out On Bail” This Spring

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, is back with the highly anticipated NEW album ‘Out On Bail’, out on March 4th, via Livewire/Cargo Records UK. The first single ‘We’re Alive’ was released in December ’21 and ‘Out On Bail’ is a statement of considerable...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Keith Buckely Gives a Detailed Statement on Every Time I Die Break Up

Every Time I Die singer has Keith Buckley has posted a long explanation of the details and inccidents that led to the band’s stunning breakup news first brought to you by Ghost Cult. He referred to the split as “inevitable” and insisting that “our problems with each other go back decades.” The band announced their break up on Monday, January 17th. The Buffalo-based post-Hardcore legends initially announced they would tour without Buckley after he left the tour before its end in early December. Buckley later accused the band of openly plotting to replace him. Both sides have slung arrows at each other in the press. Buckley says that after this statement he shared today, he will not comment again. Every Time I Die came back together long enough to play their annual “‘TID The Season” concerts in the band’s hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. But this past Monday (January 17), Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Stephen Micciche (bass) and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums) issued a statement in which they confirmed that they were unable to reach an agreement with their estranged singer and were indeed going their separate ways. Buckley responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated December 20, 2021, saying that it had been retained by the rest of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and Buckley. Every Time I Die’s ninth studio album, Radical, was released in October via Epitaph.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Every Time I Die has Broken Up, According to Drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak

Sad news as apparently influential post-Hardcore band Every Time I Die has broken up. This according to an Instagram post from drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak which simply reads “RIP ETID `98-21” All of the bands social media accounts except Facebook have been deactivated and wiped completely, further adding evidence. As Clayton was the newest member of the band, we’d love for a long-standing member to confirm. The trouble started in November in the ETID camp when singer Keith Buckely took a mental health hiatus from the band, and accused his band of trying to fire and replace him. The band still played their annual Tid The Season Show in their hometown of Buffalo on January 10 and 11th. Apparently, that will be the final ETID show. The band released their excellend album Radical via Epitaph in 2021. UPDATE: Other members of the band have now confirmed and Keith Buckley added a legal notcie to his own Instangram post – outling legal representation for Keith in an apparent case against the band. More on this story as it develops.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

PODCAST: Glacially Musical Episode #62: Faith No More’s Angel Dust and More!

The Glacially Musical Pouredcast is a weekly Podcast that has three principles: Beer, Metal, and Swearing! Hosted by Nik Cameron – grown out of the Glacially Musical blog is all about great music and vinyl collecting. Once per week Ghost Cult’s Chief Ghost Cult Keefy joins Nik to discusses great bands and great era’s of bands. We continue this week with Faith No More and their 1992’s classic Angel Dust, and a harbinger of things to come!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy