Loathe Shares New Version of “Is It Really You?” with Teenage Wrist

Every Time I Die singer has Keith Buckley has posted a long explanation of the details and inccidents that led to the band’s stunning breakup news first brought to you by Ghost Cult. He referred to the split as “inevitable” and insisting that “our problems with each other go back decades.” The band announced their break up on Monday, January 17th. The Buffalo-based post-Hardcore legends initially announced they would tour without Buckley after he left the tour before its end in early December. Buckley later accused the band of openly plotting to replace him. Both sides have slung arrows at each other in the press. Buckley says that after this statement he shared today, he will not comment again. Every Time I Die came back together long enough to play their annual “‘TID The Season” concerts in the band’s hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. But this past Monday (January 17), Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Stephen Micciche (bass) and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums) issued a statement in which they confirmed that they were unable to reach an agreement with their estranged singer and were indeed going their separate ways. Buckley responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated December 20, 2021, saying that it had been retained by the rest of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and Buckley. Every Time I Die’s ninth studio album, Radical, was released in October via Epitaph.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO