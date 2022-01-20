Vehicle stolen in Kent County crashes in Elkton

ELKTON — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle that had been stolen in Galena crashed on a highway near Elkton Thursday afternoon, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

That suspect, whose name was unavailable as of mid-afternoon, allegedly bailed out of the vehicle after the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), near the Whitehall Road intersection, south of downtown Elkton, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.

With the fresh investigation continuing, as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Holmes could not provide details regarding the theft that took place in Galena, nor could he say how the northbound vehicle crashed near Elkton. Also, as of that time, Holmes could not confirm social media reports that two other suspects were injured in that stolen vehicle crash.

Emergency workers blocked off a section of Route 213, between Whitehall Road and, to the north, Manor Road, which leads into the Elkwood Estates development.

