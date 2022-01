It's not every day that you can find a home for sale with incredible views of the Colorado National Monument, a huge inground pool, and a great barn to raise and run horses. Today, we're going to check out a popular Fruita home that has been on the market before. Many have wanted to put an offer on this one, but there was a contingency contract in place. It has since been terminated, meaning this incredible home in Fruita, Colorado is once again on the market.

FRUITA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO