January 20, 2022 – The Richland Community College Board of Trustees welcomed Ben Andreas at its regular January meeting. Andreas graduated from Richland Community College in 2009 with an Associates in Arts and continued his education at Millikin University where he graduated with a degree in finance. Since 2011, Ben has been a real estate broker for Main Place Properties, managing over $50 million in real estate. He is active in the community through the Andreas Foundation, making sure that funds are properly distributed to those in need, primarily focusing in the Decatur area, where he was born and raised. Ben also serves as a Trustee on the Millikin Board, proving his commitment to higher education.

DECATUR, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO