COVID, College Credit Plus, Tutoring News

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […] The post This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO