COVID, College Credit Plus, Tutoring News

 5 days ago

Find out the latest on COVID tests/masks/clinics, College Credit Plus information...

akronschools.com

valdostatoday.com

Career Pathways expand college credit eligiblity

The Technical College System of Georgia is expanding the high school courses list for students to receive college credits. The Georgia Department of Education and Technical College System of Georgia are expanding the list of high school courses that can lead to students receiving TCSG college credits. State School Superintendent...
COLLEGES
newsantaana.com

California Credit Union is offering college scholarships to O.C. students

Glendale, CA – January 11, 2022 – California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in Orange County to apply for its 2022 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
GLENDALE, CA
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Tutoring Service Launches College Scholarship in Memory of Donor

A Bed-Stuy tutoring service has launched a $1,000 scholarship for HBCU students in memory of its first donor, who passed away from COVID-19. MB Tutoring Founder MJ Bryant said the Celena Thomas Memorial Scholarship was formed to continue Thomas’ legacy of giving back to the community and supporting scholars to and through college.
CHARITIES
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools Announces New Opportunity For Students To Earn College Credit

Students in the Tulsa School district are getting a great new opportunity. They can earn up to 30 college credits, now free of charge. Students taking these college classes through Tulsa community college say it's a relief to know they'll be a step ahead even before graduating. Some juniors and seniors at Will Rogers High School are all college students too.
TULSA, OK
The 74

Report: Keeping Schools Open Isn’t Enough

When COVID-19 forced school closings in March 2020, Shalinee Sharma was among the first to document the pandemic’s disparate impact on student learning. Zearn, the nonprofit she co-founded, collects real-time data on use of its math app, which is used by one in four U.S. elementary students. So she could see that kids in affluent […]
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […] The post This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
BizReport.com

8 Best College Student Credit Cards 2022: Comparisons & Benefits

One thing that credit card issuers do is give out those credit cards fast. If you qualify, then you can be assured of one very fast. However, a card issuer is not willing to give someone a credit card knowing they cannot pay. That is what happens to students. Not many institutions might offer the best credit cards for students.
PERSONAL FINANCE
rrobserver.com

City offers tutoring

Star Heights Recreation Center is set to offer tutoring and homework help for students struggling with their schoolwork and those just needing basic help. There will be tutors at the center Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. through May 20. Space is limited, and tutors are hired specifically to assist students with schoolwork.
POLITICS
akronschools.com

High Level, High School Leadership

The lessons went both ways when APS Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack (center of photos) met with the High School Leadership Cabinet recently. She encouraged students to openly discuss their concerns, interests, what stresses them out, expectation and suggestions for improvements at APS. The superintenent's favorite place to be is among...
HIGH SCHOOL
akronschools.com

Leadership Cabinet Meets With Supt. Fowler Mack

The lessons went both ways when APS Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack (center of photo) met with the High School Leadership Cabinet recently. She encouraged students to openly discuss their concerns, interests, what stresses them out, expectations and suggestions for improvements at APS. The superintendent's favorite place to be is among...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN

