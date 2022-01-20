ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan....

wpr.org

Stream Pedro the Lion's surprise album, join the Listening Party with David Bazan

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu and we're going to listen to the new album in its entirety with singer-songwriter David Bazan. The poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib will host the Listening Party via NPR Music's YouTube channel today at 2 p.m. ET.
undertheradarmag.com

Pedro the Lion

(aka David Bazan) has surprise released a new album, entitled Havasu. It is out now via Polyvinyl. Bazan has also announced a set of tour dates in support of the album. More. Julien Baker and Manchester Orchestra Team Up to Cover Pedro the Lion for Charity. Their Cover of "Bad...
The FADER

David Bazan goes home again (and again)

Two years ago, David Bazan was four weeks away from turning in Havasu, his sixth album as Pedro The Lion, when he called his label to tell them he was scrapping the deadline. The bones of the project fit together fine: this was the second in a five-album arc about Bazan’s childhood, each record devoted to a place he lived while his father, a Pentecostal music pastor, moved from flock to flock across the United States. Bazan had worked every bit as hard on Havasu as he had on Phoenix, the first in the series. He’d traveled back to Lake Havasu, the synthetic desert city where he spent seventh grade, four or five times; he’d revisited innocuous intersections and felt his memories rush back. He’d taken notes, traced out melodies.
crossroadstoday.com

Hanif Abdurraqib, Tom Lin receive Carnegie literary awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Receiving a literary prize from the American Library Association is a kind of homecoming for the essayist-poet Hanif Abdurraqib. “When I was young, I treated the library as a place to pass time, to get lost in books that I could have otherwise not afforded to own, music that I could not have afforded to have,” Abdurraqib, 38, a recipient of an Andrew Carnegie Medal for “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance,” said in a recent interview,
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bazan
