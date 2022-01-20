Tom Brady Releases Sports Apparel Brand, BRADY Exclusively at Nordstrom

For the digital nomad working and playing on the move, KEEN will debut the Mosey Collection for men and women with natural components such as cork. Courtesy of KEEN. KEEN Inc. (KEEN), the footwear brand committed to creating sustainable and versatile products, enhancing lives, and inspiring adventures outside, today announced its Fall 2022 line expanding programs introducing more consumers to outdoor experiences. Women will have more choices, while digital nomads, reflecting today’s new workforce, have a wider selection of styles that easily transition from work to play. The line reinforces KEEN’s commitment to design and manufacture footwear without perfluorochemicals (PFCs), known as “forever chemicals.” Styles arrive on www.keenfootwear.com and at specialty retail in August 2022.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO