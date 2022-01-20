ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance for December 2021

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — January 20, 2022 — The U.S. hotel industry posted solid performance in comparison with pre-pandemic levels, according to December 2021 data from STR. December 2021 (percentage change from December 2019):. Occupancy: 53.3% (-1.4%) Average...

www.hotel-online.com

