STR: U.S. Hotel Performance for December 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, and MILWAUKEE - The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index jumped 12.7% in December to a level of 5,744. For 2021 as a whole, the stock index was up 25.6%. “Hotel stocks ended a volatile year with strong gains in December as the worst-case scenarios related to the Omicron variant appeared unlikely to unfold as initially feared,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “With the big rebound into year-end, the hotel brands ended up slightly outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021, while the hotel REITs – despite gaining 12% on the year – significantly lagged the RMZ’s best-ever annual performance. Turning the calendar to 2022, leisure travel strength is expected to persist, but the wildcard for the overall industry’s continued recovery remains a more substantial return of the business traveler.”

MARKETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO