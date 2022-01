Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape ordered a burn ban on Friday that went into effect this morning — almost four days after an 812-acre wildfire sparked in the county. The order prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county. Outdoor burning is described in the document as a person igniting “any combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks” or ordering similar burning by others.

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO