Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 3 days ago

Square Enix has announced its decision to delay Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection until “later this year” on Nintendo Switch. “We have an update for you regarding the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection,” the team writes. “The collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1st...

www.nintendo-insider.com

noobfeed.com

FILMECHANISM Nintendo Switch Review

Many of us are in the rather privileged situation of having an extensive library of sprawling open-world games to play — games we can spend hours upon hours exploring as we relish in complex lore, branching quests, and deep, overarching stories. But the appeal of the simpler game has...
gamepur.com

Ubisoft announces Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is heading for Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will launch for Nintendo Switch on February 17. The compilation first launched back in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But now players will be able to test out their assassin skills on the go or from the comfort of their sofa, with a few additional features arriving in the Switch port that take advantage of the console’s unique skill set, such as Handheld Mode.
Nintendo Insider

Base Builder Scrapnaut Out On Nintendo Switch This Week

RockGame has announced that Scrapnaut will release on Nintendo Switch later this week. This is pitched as both a single-player or co-op “top-down base-building survival game with steampunk elements,” in which you will be challenged to explore an open world with its different biomes, look after your oxygen supply, manage your farms, generate electricity and more.
d1softballnews.com

Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.1 Now Available (With Patch Notes)

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch system update worldwide, with the portable home console’s current firmware version now 13.2.1. It’s not worth getting too excited, as Nintendo has stated that this has simply seen them continue to make “general system stability improvements” to enhance your experience with the portable home console.
mxdwn.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed for the Nintendo Switch, Plans to Release Within Six Months

Techland, the developers of the Dying Light franchise, has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human (cloud version) for the Nintendo Switch will not be released next month. Today, Techland shared a press release stating that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will be available to play via the cloud, will no longer be released alongside its fellow platforms on Feb. 4, 2022. The Dying Light developers shared the following statement: “Techland aims to deliver the game to the Nintendo Switch family within six months from the original date. All other platform releases remain the same and are locked for February 4, 2022.”
Nintendo Insider

Baby Storm Out On Nintendo Switch This Week

Forever Entertainment and Baby Corp have confirmed that Baby Storm will release on Nintendo Switch later this week. Your mission is to watch over unpredictable children as they unleash chaos in your kindergarten. Whether playing solo or in local multiplayer with up to four players, that will challenge you to...
Videogamer.com

Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version collections arrive on Nintendo Switch February 10

Square Enix has announced the four Kingdom Hearts games coming to Nintendo Switch in a Cloud Version will arrive next month. The company announced back in October that it would be bringing four HD collections of the RPG series to Nintendo’s portable console. The games include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 2HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) and all four collections in an all-in-one mega-collection. All four games run from the cloud as the name implies, meaning players will need an internet connection to access them.
Nintendo World Report

Shadow Man Remastered (Switch) Review

I'm not the one who's so far away... Night Dive Studios, one of my favorite developers, seems to specialize in taking old N64-era games and cleaning them up for modern consoles—video game preservation, but in HD. They already have an impressive portfolio, and much of their content is available on the Switch: Turok, Turok 2, DOOM 64, and Quake (which we don't have a review for...I should remedy that) are all extremely impressive and enjoyable. I must admit I was surprised to learn that Night Dive would be tackling the old Acclaim game Shadow Man, largely because I can’t imagine it has much of a fanbase. This is an ancient 3D platformer from 1999 that released on the N64, Dreamcast, and PlayStation, and was rated “M”—one of the few N64 games to be given that rating. Praised for its dark tone and ambitious design at the time, I was curious to see how this forgotten gem has aged over the last twenty years.
Nintendo Insider

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Leaks Are In The Wild

Warning! Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks are starting to surface online, more than a week before the game’s official release date. With retailers starting to receive their pre-launch stock, users that have somehow managed to obtain their copies early have been posting photos, screenshots and gameplay clips across every social media website imaginable.
Nintendo Insider

Pokémon-Inspired Coromon Hits Nintendo Switch In March

Freedom Games and TRAGsoft have confirmed a release date for their modern monster-taming RPG Coromon on Nintendo Switch. Promising a “refreshing take on the monster-taming genre set in a charming pixel-art world,” you play as an aspiring researcher who joins a technologically advanced organisation called Lux Solis. Assigned...
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo eShop Update: 20th January 2022 (North America)

This week’s Nintendo eShop releases for North America are in, delivering new games for Nintendo Switch as well as plenty of discounts across all platforms. Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week on Nintendo of America’s website. List of Nintendo Switch...
Nintendo Insider

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Cloud Version Delayed “To A Later Date”

Techland has announced its decision to delay Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch “to a later date.”. That will see the developer look to deliver the game “within six months from the original date” on the portable home console. It was originally planned to have been released alongside the other platforms on 4th February 2022.
gamepolar.com

Swap variations of ‘Life is Unusual’ remaster and ‘Dying Mild 2’ have been delayed

Nintendo Swap homeowners should wait or look elsewhere in the event that they wish to play two of February’s extra notable new releases. In separate bulletins, Sq. Enix and Techland shared they’re delaying the Swap variations of Life is Unusual: Remastered Assortment and Dying Mild 2 to past subsequent month. Each video games will arrive on time on different platforms as beforehand deliberate, with the previous slated to return out on February 1st and the latter on February 4th.
Nintendo Insider

What Lies In The Multiverse Locks In March Release Date

Untold Tales, Studio Voyager and IguanaBee have confirmed a release date for What Lies In The Multiverse on Nintendo Switch. This story-driven, 2D dramatic comedy adventure comes packed “with hilarious, cartoonish hijinks” as well as “mature and deep themes like death, envy, and obsession.”. When a gifted...
