Accidents

One Hospitalized After Explosion on Marina

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in the hospital after an explosion on the Coeymans Marina. Emergency...

riverheadlocal

Man trapped in wrecked car for two hours in bitter cold overnight before discovery by passing motorist

A man escaped serious injury after crashing his car on Schultz Road south of Wading River Manor Road early this morning. The 54-year-old man was trapped in his car, in bitter cold temperatures, for nearly two hours on the desolate road before the crash was discovered at 4:45 a.m. by a passing motorist, who happened be a paramedic from a nearby EMS agency, according to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief James Alfano.
RIVERHEAD, NY
WKTV

Horse injured in Amish buggy crash; other driver flees scene

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – A horse pulling an Amish buggy suffered leg and neck injuries after following a hit-and-run in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a black Ford sedan crashed into the buggy on Route 12 and fled the scene. Fire crews from Deerfield were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD, NY
WOKV

Teen stopped in the middle of I-95 S causes deadly Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says on Monday night a 17-year-old boy driving a sedan was stopped in the center lane of I-95 South. Around 9 p.m., a woman driving an SUV near Golfair Boulevard crashed into the teen, causing his car to catch on fire. The collision forced each vehicle to spin and land in opposite lanes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Rollover crash near Greenville leaves two dead

Icy roads caused crashes and slide-offs across West Michigan on Monday, including a deadly accident near Greenville. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sidney Road near Fitzner Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the truck and crossed the centerline hitting an...
GREENVILLE, MI
mynews4.com

Man arrested after shooting in Sparks sends one to the hospital

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A man is behind bars after a shooting in Sparks sent one person to the hospital Monday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the 800 block of S. Rock Blvd. just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the report of a victim who had been shot in a car. When police arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot who was taken to Renown for treatment.
SPARKS, NV
MLive

One airlifted, 3 others hospitalized after U.P. crash

ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was airlifted, and three others were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday morning, Jan. 23, police said. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle vehicle crash around 10:16 a.m. on U.S. 41, 1 mile north of M-67. A 26-year-old female was driving northbound on U.S. 41, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle occupied by a 44-year-old male driver from Illinois, a 46-year-old male passenger and a 12-year-old male passenger, police said.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
ourquadcities.com

Crash during funeral procession sends 1 to hospital

One person was injured in a traffic crash that happened during a funeral procession Sunday morning in Jo Daviess County. Deputies from the county’s sheriff’s office and officers from the Elizabeth (Ill.) Police Department assisted with traffic control for a large funeral at approximately 10:27 a.m. on U.S. Route 20 West, 200 feet west of FDR Court, Elizabeth.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
valleynewslive.com

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94

TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck woman was killed Saturday night after the SUV she was riding in crashed into an unoccupied tow truck stopped on I-94 near Tower City. Authorities say the tow truck experienced a mechanical issue and stopped in the right lane of the...
TOWER CITY, ND
CBS Chicago

One Person Is Dead, Another Critically Injured After An Explosion At W.R. Meadows In Hampshire

By Sabrina Franza HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — Authorities said at least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following an explosion at a factory on Friday in the Village of Hampshire, located in Kane County. It happened on the 300 block of Industrial Drive at W.R. Meadows, a factory that manufactures asphalt and concrete products. The two workers were cleaning the top of a tank with items used to make products when the explosion occurred. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported two employees were cleaning a tank that holds an unknown chemical. When it exploded, Nancy Markham heard the whole thing from...
HAMPSHIRE, IL
FOX59

Boy, 10, dies in Indiana van crash with tractor-trailer

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy is dead after the van he was riding in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana. The LaPorte County sheriff's office said Saturday that four other people were injured in Friday's crash. Investigators say a semitractor hit a van that had stopped or was slowing in a southbound lane of U.S. 421 in Wanatah. Crews in the area were directing traffic while a tree service truck was completing work. The driver of the semi is from Michigan and says he didn't have time to react before the crash. The van had five people inside, including two juveniles. All five people were hospitalized. The results of toxicology tests are pending.
WANATAH, IN
FOX40

One person hospitalized following explosion at new Table Mountain Casino building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was rushed to the hospital following an explosion at the new Table Mountain Casino building on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials. Around 2:50 p.m., firefighters were called out to the under-construction building, about 900 ft away from the original casino on Millerton Road, after several people reported there had […]
FRESNO, CA
WTNH

Two-car crash in Montville sends three people to hospital

MONTVILLE, CT (WTNH) — A serious crash on the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge in Montville has sent three people to local hospitals Saturday evening. Officials report the Mohegan Fire Co and the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department responded to a two car, head-on accident sometime after 8:30 p.m. Route 2A Eastbound, and Westbound lanes are closed between exits […]
MONTVILLE, CT
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Hard-to-Reach Kirkwood Home

Authorities say two bodies were found inside the home. The fire is under investigation. A Kirkwood home is in ashes following a three-alarm fire on Old State Road that drew fire response from several agencies in Broome and Susquehanna Counties January 20. The call came in shortly before 9 o’clock...
KIRKWOOD, NY
iheart.com

One person killed after passenger train hits SUV in Monroe County

(Monroe County, IA) -- A woman is dead after the Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was hit by a passenger train in southern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 10:30 Wednesday morning, an eastbound Amtrak train hit the SUV as it crossed the tracks on 695th Avenue northeast of Albia, in Monroe County. 58 year old Melinda Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kswo.com

One taken to hospital after crash on Gore Blvd in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a three-car crash in Lawton Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 near the intersection of Gore and Railroad. The three vehicles all crashed near the intersection and according to our photographer on the scene, one person...
LAWTON, OK

