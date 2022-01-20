One Hospitalized After Explosion on Marina

ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was airlifted, and three others were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday morning, Jan. 23, police said. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle vehicle crash around 10:16 a.m. on U.S. 41, 1 mile north of M-67. A 26-year-old female was driving northbound on U.S. 41, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle occupied by a 44-year-old male driver from Illinois, a 46-year-old male passenger and a 12-year-old male passenger, police said.
Comments / 0