Physicians, take note: An analysis of more than 40,000 electronic medical records has found troubling signs of racial bias in the notes. The study, by a team at the University of Chicago, found that physicians appear to be much more likely to use negative words to describe their Black patients in the electronic health record (EHR) and may communicate racism through the use of words and descriptions with negative connotations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO