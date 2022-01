According to Xbox head Phil Spencer, the fact that both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are still hard to come by isn’t due to small supply due to ongoing high demand. Ever since the release of the next-gen consoles last year, consumers are hard-pressed to get their hands on them, and although the global pandemic has greatly disrupted supply chains, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X being rather sparse is actually due to high demand instead of low supply. That’s what Spencer said in a recent interview about the gaming industry with The New York Times.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO