ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Changes in Restrictions, Mandatory Vaccination: Global COVID-19 Weekly Highlights

By Medscape, Univadis, & MediQuality Staff
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the UK, the biggest news of the week is that it looks as if Omicron numbers are finally going down, meaning that the wave has now peaked. Hospital numbers, which were doubling every 9 days 2 weeks ago, have now stabilised. Due to this, the Government is ending Plan B,...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Austrian Parliament votes to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for most adults

Austria's parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from February 1, the first of its kind in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDAM-TV

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday. The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals. That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

The French health pass holds lessons for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The passe sanitaire increased levels of vaccination, but to a lower extent among the most vulnerable, and did not reduce vaccine hesitancy itself, showing the importance of outreach to underserved communities and the potential limits of mandatory vaccination policies. Public authorities in many countries are considering mandating vaccination against COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Omicron#Nhs#The High Court#High#Ppe
Metro International

Czech gov’t debates mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, daily cases jump

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government is due to decide on Wednesday whether to retain mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in key professions and people over 60 as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit a record high. Authorities said 28,469 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Omicron Has Not Increased Hospitalization of Elderly, UK COVID Advisers Say

LONDON (Reuters) - A wave of Omicron coronavirus cases has not led to an increase in the hospitalisation of the elderly that was expected despite there being more cases in that age group, Britain's science advisers said in advice published on Thursday. "The increase in hospitalisations, which is anticipated following...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Swiss Researchers Launch Trial for COVID 'Patch' Vaccine

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss medical researchers said on Wednesday they have launched an early-stage study to test a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate which would be administered via an arm patch, the latest to look at alternative methods of giving injections. Unlike conventional vaccines that focus on stimulating antibody production,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
France
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Global fine-scale changes in ambient NO during COVID-19 lockdowns

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is an important contributor to air pollution and can adversely affect human health1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. A decrease in NO2 concentrations has been reported as a result of lockdown measures to reduce the spread of COVID-1910,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20. Questions remain, however, regarding the relationship of satellite-derived atmospheric column NO2 data with health-relevant ambient ground-level concentrations, and the representativeness of limited ground-based monitoring data for global assessment. Here we derive spatially resolved, global ground-level NO2 concentrations from NO2 column densities observed by the TROPOMI satellite instrument at sufficiently fine resolution (approximately one"‰kilometre) to allow assessment of individual cities during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 compared to 2019. We apply these estimates to quantify NO2 changes in more than 200 cities, including 65 cities without available ground monitoring, largely in lower-income regions. Mean country-level population-weighted NO2 concentrations are 29%"‰Â±"‰3% lower in countries with strict lockdown conditions than in those without. Relative to long-term trends, NO2 decreases during COVID-19 lockdowns exceed recent Ozone Monitoring Instrument (OMI)-derived year-to-year decreases from emission controls, comparable to 15"‰Â±"‰4 years of reductions globally. Our case studies indicate that the sensitivity of NO2 to lockdowns varies by country and emissions sector, demonstrating the critical need for spatially resolved observational information provided by these satellite-derived surface concentration estimates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EDMTunes

UK Will Lift Most Covid-19 Restrictions This Week

UK‘s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of some COVID-19 measures this week. A few weeks back, the government introduced restrictions in order to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. This announcement comes after the country reached its peak in cases. However, Johnson warned that the Omicron variant was not mild and those not vaccinated should be very careful.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

France to Loosen COVID Curbs in February, Allowing Popcorn in Cinemas Again

PARIS (Reuters) - France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general COVID-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Caps on the number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

UK Designates Omicron Sub-lineage a Variant Under Investigation

LONDON/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency on Friday designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation, saying it could have a growth advantage. BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Global COVID-19 vaccination program low on funds

The United Nations-backed initiative to equally distribute COVID-19 vaccines is low on funds. The program, known as COVAX, asked Wednesday for $5.2 billion in order to continue operations over the coming months. Just a few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that COVAX had delivered 1 billion doses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 15 destinations to its highest-risk travel category for COVID-19. Popular Caribbean travel destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin were among those added to the CDC's "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" designation.
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid-19 restrictions could be eased next week, says Paul Givan

It may be possible for the Stormont Executive to consider lifting some Covid-19 restrictions next week, First Minister Paul Givan has said. Speaking after Thursday's executive meeting, he said ministers had received an "optimistic" update on transmission rates and hospital figures. He also said the executive now had "more headroom"...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy