Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered a secret hidden in the Graveyard Wallpaper. As you can see for yourself via the Animal Crossing: New Horizons subreddit post just below, the hidden secret in the Graveyard Wallpaper is a ghost. It turns out that this spooky spectre only pops up when you dim the lights in your house, and not only that, but it actually changes positions around the room every time you change the lights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO