ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Tabitha Thomas Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5JGJ_0drEoDnO00

Tabitha Thomas, 38, of Moore, Oklahoma (formerly of Stuart, Iowa) passed away on January 9, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stuart-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Stuart with burial in the Rosehill Cemetery, Menlo, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Pastor Jessie Jacobsen will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements (formerly Steen Funeral Home).

The family will greet friends on Monday, January 24, 2022, one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a GoFundMe to assist with end-of-life expenses and care of her children: https://gofund.me/bfa1b553.

Tabitha is survived by her long-time partner, Stacey Mitchell, her three children – Chloe (17), Dillon (11), and Brooklyn (6), stepdaughter Angel Mitchell of Oklahoma City, OK, and her cat Domino. Also surviving are her parents, Max Thomas (Jan) of Stuart, IA, and Jill Jones (Scott Clayton) of Tuttle, OK, her siblings Joe Erlandson (Angie Davis) of Winterset, IA, Amber Hoskins (Matt) of Story City, IA, Dustin Thomas of Tuttle, OK, Cassie Hamilton (Dan) of Anderson, SC, stepsiblings Tabatha Cook Reynolds (Jamie) of Earlham, IA, Josh Cook (Lacy) of West Des Moines, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tabitha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Lorna (Woodson) Thomas, Lester and Norma (Wilcox) Steckelberg, and an unborn child.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW wins Team Title at Ogden

(Ogden) AHSTW placed five wrestlers in the finals and crowned two champions capturing the team title at Ogden on Saturday. The Vikings edged Ogden 164-152. AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer, (138), and Sawyer Kiesel, (285) earned individual titles, Kayden Baxter, (145), Denver Pauley, (152), and Henry Lund, (220) finished second. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Nielsen leads Audubon at Herb Irgens Invitational

(Ida Grove) Audubon competed Friday and Saturday in Ida Grove for the Herb Irgens Invitational. Cooper Nielsen came in 4th at 195. Jack Stanerson earned a 6th place finish at 106. The Wheelers were 17th among 25 teams with 31 points. Team Scoring. Team Season Team Abbr Count Points. 1...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

The annual Cass Health Foundation Gala is March 26th

(Atlantic) The annual Cass Health Foundation Gala is set for Saturday, March 26th. Dave Chase, Cass Health Foundation Treasurer, said the event serves as a fundraiser for the Foundation to carry out its mission of providing support to the General Budget of the hospital for the acquisition of equipment, facilities, and scholarships that are outside of the regular hospital budget.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy