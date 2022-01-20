Tabitha Thomas Obituary

Tabitha Thomas, 38, of Moore, Oklahoma (formerly of Stuart, Iowa) passed away on January 9, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stuart-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Stuart with burial in the Rosehill Cemetery, Menlo, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Pastor Jessie Jacobsen will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements (formerly Steen Funeral Home).

The family will greet friends on Monday, January 24, 2022, one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a GoFundMe to assist with end-of-life expenses and care of her children: https://gofund.me/bfa1b553.

Tabitha is survived by her long-time partner, Stacey Mitchell, her three children – Chloe (17), Dillon (11), and Brooklyn (6), stepdaughter Angel Mitchell of Oklahoma City, OK, and her cat Domino. Also surviving are her parents, Max Thomas (Jan) of Stuart, IA, and Jill Jones (Scott Clayton) of Tuttle, OK, her siblings Joe Erlandson (Angie Davis) of Winterset, IA, Amber Hoskins (Matt) of Story City, IA, Dustin Thomas of Tuttle, OK, Cassie Hamilton (Dan) of Anderson, SC, stepsiblings Tabatha Cook Reynolds (Jamie) of Earlham, IA, Josh Cook (Lacy) of West Des Moines, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tabitha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Lorna (Woodson) Thomas, Lester and Norma (Wilcox) Steckelberg, and an unborn child.