At-Risk Drinkers in Britain Bought More Alcohol During Lockdowns

In the UK, the biggest news of the week is that it looks as if Omicron numbers are finally going down, meaning that the wave has now peaked. Hospital numbers, which were doubling every 9 days 2 weeks ago, have now stabilised. Due to this, the Government is ending Plan B, and returning to Plan A, which means that mandatory certifications will end and people can stop working from home. Mask wearing will also no longer be mandated. Last Thursday, January 13, the number of days that someone who tested positive was reduced from 7 days to 5 days, following two positive lateral flow tests. This is despite studies showing that people might be still infectious after 5 days. Staffing of hospitals continues to be an issue, especially as mandatory vaccinations are coming into effect at the end of March, meaning healthcare workers will have to start their first dose by February 3 in order to keep their jobs. The NHS is planning to terminate those that refuse to vaccinate, unless they have an exemption, without redundancy pay.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO