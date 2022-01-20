ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-Risk Drinkers in Britain Bought More Alcohol During Lockdowns

By Peter Russell
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's heaviest drinkers bought more alcohol after COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in early 2020, even while pubs were shut, according to a study. Although overall spending on alcohol did not change after lockdown measures were implemented, purchases rose in socially disadvantaged areas, the research led by Newcastle University found....

