ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kidneys From Donors With Acute Kidney Injury Often Unnecessarily Discarded

By Nancy A. Melville
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe availability and procurement of kidneys from deceased donors with stage 3 acute kidney injury (AKI) has increased in recent years, yet despite strong evidence of their viability, high rates of AKI kidneys are still discarded, suggesting the need for changes in how those kidneys are scored in the Kidney Donor...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Medscape News

Situation Dire for US Dialysis Patients During Omicron Surge

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The more than half a million US patients with kidney failure who require dialysis have been slammed over the past 2 years by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their situation has grown even more dire with the Omicron-driven surge in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

THINKER-NEXT Studies the Transplant of HCV-Infected Kidneys

The next stage of the THINKER project — THINKER-NEXT — is aiming to settle any lingering concerns that patients and centers might have about using kidneys from hepatitis C (HCV)-infected donors and transplanting them into HCV-negative recipients in need of a kidney transplant. Armed with an $8 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
thehendersonnews.com

More Kidneys From Deceased Donors With AKI Being Transplanted

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The absolute number of stage 3 acute kidney injury (AKI) kidneys transplanted increased from 2010 to 2020, according to a study recently published online in the American Journal of Transplantation. Caroline Liu, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New...
HEALTH
Boston Globe

Kidneys from a genetically altered pig are implanted in a brain-dead patient

Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported Thursday that they had for the first time successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically modified pig into the abdomen of a 57-year-old brain-dead man. The announcement was the latest in a series of remarkable feats in organ transplantation. Earlier this month,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
pilot.com

Search for a Kidney is Life Changing

Jack Laflin needs a kidney. His situation is as simple and as complicated as that. A live donor is preferable. Donors are able to lead normal lives with the single remaining kidney. Recipients may also live longer than with a cadaver organ. Transplantation surgery yields good results. The complicated part...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Transplants#Organ Procurement#Kidney Failure#Mbbs
Medscape News

Robotic Donor Hepatectomy: A Major Breakthrough in Living Donor Liver Transplantation

Living donation in many countries is the main resource of organs. Healthy, volunteering individuals deserve the highest safety standards possible in addition to the least invasive technique to procure the organs. Since the introduction of living donor liver transplantation, many efforts have been made to minimize the surgical trauma inherent to living donor surgery. The journey started with a large Mercedes incision and evolved to reverse L-shaped and small upper midline incisions before the introduction of minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques originated. The technical difficulties of the laparoscopic approach due to suboptimal instrumentation, challenging ergonomics, and the long learning curve limited the application of the fully laparoscopic approach to a few centers. The recent introduction of the robotic platform with its superb optical system and advanced instruments allows for the first time, a genuine emulation of open donor surgery in a closed abdomen, thus allowing all liver donors to benefit from minimally invasive surgery (better cosmesis, less pain and morbidity, and better quality of life) without compromising donor safety. This attribute in combination with the ubiquitous presence of the robot in major transplant centers may well lead to the desired endpoint of this technology, namely, the widespread dissemination of minimally invasive donor surgery.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Prosthetic-Joint Infections Not Related to Invasive Dental Procedures

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with prosthetic joints do not need antibiotics prior to an invasive dental procedure to prevent infections, a new study from the UK suggests. Dentists in the U.S. are under pressure from orthopedic surgeons and their patients with prosthetic joints to provide antibiotic prophylaxis before...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Allogenic HCT Using Younger, Unrelated Donors May Help Curb Relapse in Myelodysplastic Syndrome

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), using younger human leukocyte antigen-matched unrelated donors (MUDs) for allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) was associated with better outcomes than using older matched sibling donors (MSDs) in a retrospective study. "MDS is a disease of older adults and if...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

Pig-to-human kidney transplant a success in latest organ donor breakthrough

Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have, for the first time, successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically altered pig into a human. The patient was a 57-year-old brain-dead man whose kidneys were removed to make room for two pig kidneys. It took about 23 minutes before they began to function, creating urine for three days, until the end of their study. However, one kidney worked better than the other, although there was no sign of either being rejected by the patient’s immune system.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Kidney Stones: What Hurts and What Helps

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Matthew F. Watto, MD: Welcome back to another short Curbsiders video. I'm Dr Matthew Watto, here with my great friend, Dr Paul Nelson Williams. We're going to talk about kidney stones — a great discussion we had with Dr David Goldfarb. This is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WUKY

UK pharmacy professor in search of treatments for acute kidney injury and yes, there are COVID implications

Alex Flannery worked as a clinician in the intensive care unit for six years. During his tenure in critical care, the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. assistant professor and 2011 graduate, saw many cases of sepsis and acute kidney injury, which have no cure. Flannery’s background in pharmacology sparked an interest in learning more about how to treat these diseases. He talks about what he's learned on this week's edition of Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

No Need to Repeat Celiac Screening for 5 Years After Negative Serology

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - If children test negative for celiac disease on antibody screening, the risk of receiving a clinical diagnosis within five years is "very low," researchers say. However, children with potential celiac disease (positive antibodies against transglutaminase, but normal tissue samples) have a high risk of conversion...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Acute Kidney Failure Everyone Must Know

According to Mayo Clinic, acute kidney failure occurs when your kidneys suddenly become unable to filter waste products from your blood. As a result, dangerous levels of toxic waste may accumulate, throwing your blood’s chemical makeup out of balance. There are two types of kidney failure. Chronic kidney failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy