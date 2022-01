News that You & Mr Jones is now The Brandtech Group will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the holding group since its 2015 launch. For starters, founder David Jones has always described his business this way, going so far as to trademark the “brandtech” term. A name change was always on the cards. It’s the timing of it that’s interesting. Not only is the holding group past the hype cycle peak these businesses usually encounter, it’s skipped right over the trough of disillusionment that tends to follow and is straight into growth mode.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO