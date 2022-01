Disney Plus has ordered the drama series “The Crossover,” based on the book of the same name by Kwame Alexander. The project was first ordered to pilot at the streamer in March 2021. Production on the series will begin in February. The show introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO