The First Film Studio In Space Will Be Built By 2024

By Claire Epting
 3 days ago
Space Entertainment Enterprise has announced that they plan to launch a production studio and sports arena in zero gravity by 2024. It makes sense, considering the company is co-producing Tom Cruise’s movie that he plans to shoot in space. According to S.E.E.'s newly unveiled plans (via Variety), the...

Of all things, the International Space station may soon have its very own Film Studio and Sports Arena.

Tom Cruise doesn’t only think the unthinkable he also does the impossible! From landing a helicopter in a Brit family’s backyard garden, hanging out from Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, or performing dizzying stunts for Mission Impossible 7 on the roof of the Orient Express train, he does it all. When you think he has given his best, the man hops onto a movie set in space. A fully operational movie studio connected to the International Space Station is in the pipeline to make the space-themed movie as authentic as possible. Dubbed Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), the 20-foot-wide studio will be constructed by space station builder Axiom Space.
