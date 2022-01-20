ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 64: Draft Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa for Community Comment

 4 days ago

ROSES-2021 Amendment 64 releases for community comment draft text of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa, to be released in its final form in ROSES-2022. When it is solicited, the goal of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa (PSIE) will be to further...

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
NASA Opens Solicitation for Earth Science R&D Contract Recompete

NASA has kicked off a competitive solicitation for the recompete of its five-year contract covering research and development work in Earth and space science program areas at Goddard Space Flight Center. A request for proposals notice posted Friday on SAM.gov says the Space and Earth Science Data Analysis V iteration...
National Space Club and Foundation Announces Winner of 2022 Goddard Trophy: Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Team

The National Space Club and Foundation is pleased to announce the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team is awarded the 2022 Dr. Robert H. Goddard Memorial Trophy in recognition of the team’s exceptional service to this country and its space program. The trophy is the Club's highest honor and is presented annually to honor the individual, or group of specifically named individuals that have made a significant contribution to U.S.’ leadership in the field of rocketry and astronautics. The award will be presented at the 65th Annual Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner, taking place at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 18, 2022.
NASA Spinoffs Help Fight Coronavirus, Clean Pollution, Grow Food, More

NASA's mission of exploration requires new technologies, software, and research – which show up in daily life. The agency's Spinoff 2022publication tells the stories of companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs transforming these innovations into cutting-edge products and services that boost the economy, protect the planet, and save lives. "The value...
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 21 January, 2021

The five astronauts representing the Expedition 66 crew had an off-duty day on Friday while the two cosmonauts continued their post-spacewalk activities. A U.S. resupply ship is also on track to depart the International Space Station on Saturday. Mission controllers have given the go for the Cargo Dragon, packed with...
This Week at NASA - Massive Volcanic Eruption and More

A commercial mission returning cargo from the space station, the first space station spacewalk of the year, and observing a massive volcanic eruption from space... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Name of Information Collection: NASA Science Mission Directorate Workplace Climate Survey

[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2463-2464] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00649]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-004]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Science Mission Directorate Workplace Climate Survey. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and...
Swift Observatory in safe mode as NASA investigates issue

An issue with NASA’s Swift Observatory has forced it to suspend science operations and enter safe mode while the team investigates. The space-based telescope is not one of NASA’s best-known missions, but it has played a key role in investigating an astronomical phenomenon called gamma-ray bursts. The telescope,...
Science mission begins for NASA’s new eye on the X-ray universe

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. A NASA astronomy satellite that launched Dec. 9 from...
NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #983. 21 January 2022 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Lombardino J, Bijlani S, Singh NK, Wood JM, Barker R, Gilroy S,...
STEM Student Experiments Win Flight Opportunity in NASA Tech Contest

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí. NASA selected 57 winning teams in an inaugural nationwide challenge designed to attract, engage, and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. The winning teams of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge will gain real world STEM experience by building experiments that autonomously operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon.
Future trillion dollar ‘space economy’ threatened by debris, WVU researcher says

The space economy is on track to be valued at a trillion dollars by the end of 2030, according to Piyush Mehta, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University. Yet space assets–equipment that is placed in space such as navigation, weather and communication satellites that serve our society daily–are threatened by space debris.
NASA JPL Memo: Bobby Braun Departing JPL

Bobby Braun, Director for Planetary Science and Bren Professor of Aerospace at Caltech, has accepted the position of Space Exploration Sector Head of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and will be leaving JPL at the end of March 2022. Even as I am sad that the Lab is losing a great leader, I would like to congratulate Bobby on his new role and expect that we will be crossing paths in a number of ways in the future.
Ariel mission planning. Scheduling the survey of a thousand exoplanets

J.C. Morales, N. Nakhjiri, J. Colomé, I. Ribas, E. García, D. Moreno, F. Vilardell. Automatic scheduling techniques are becoming a crucial tool for the efficient planning of large astronomical surveys. A specific scheduling method is being designed and developed for the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (Ariel) mission planning based on a hybrid meta-heuristic algorithm with global optimization capability to ensure obtaining satisfying results fulfilling all mission constraints. We used this method to simulate the Ariel mission plan, to assess the feasibility of its scientific goals, and to study the outcome of different science scenarios. We conclude that Ariel will be able to fulfill the scientific objectives, i.e. characterizing ~1000 exoplanet atmospheres, with a total exposure time representing about 75-80% of the mission lifetime. We demonstrate that it is possible to include phase curve observations for a sample of targets or to increase the number of studied exoplanets within the mission lifetime. Finally, around 12-15% of the time can still be used for non-time constrained observations.
ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office's Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar

ICEYE US, a subsidiary of ICEYE, the global leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This contract enables ICEYE US to participate in the NRO's evaluation of commercial remote sensing companies operating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.
AMICal Sat: A sparse RGB imager on board a 2U cubesat to study the aurora

Mathieu Barthelemy, Elisa Robert, Vladimir Kalegaev, Vincent Grennerat, Thierry Sequies, Guillaume Bourdarot, Etienne Le Coarer, Jean-Jacques Correia, Patrick Rabou. AMICal sat, a dedicated 2U cubesat, has been developed, in order to monitor the auroral emissions, with a dedicated imager. It aims to help to reconstruct the low energy electrons fluxes up to 30 keV in Earth auroral regions. It includes an imager entirely designed in Grenoble University Space Center. The imager uses a 1.3 Mpixels sparse RGB CMOS detector and a wide field objective (f=22.5 mm). The satellite platform has been built by the polish company Satrevolution. Launched September, 3rd, 2020 from Kuru (French Guyana) on board the Vega flight 16, it produces its first images in October 2020. The aim of this paper is to describe the design of the payload especially the optics and the proximity electronics, to describe the use of the payload for space weather purpose. A preliminary analysis of a first image showing the relevance of such an instrument for auroral monitoring is performed. This analysis allowed to reconstruct from one of the first images the local electron input flux at the top of the atmosphere during the exposure time.
NASA to Discuss Webb’s Arrival at Final Destination, Next Steps

Scientists and engineers operating NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will answer questions about the mission’s latest milestones in a NASA Science Live broadcast at 3 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 24, followed by a media teleconference at 4 p.m. The broadcast will air live online on the NASA Science...
